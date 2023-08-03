Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones under ₹20,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is commencing today at 12 PM IST, exclusively for Prime members. It is noteworthy that for non-Prime members, the sale will begin from August 4 onwards.

Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will run until August 8 and will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones under ₹20,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,950 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, houses a 5,000mAh battery, and features a 108 MP primary camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹18,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,000 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones. It is powered by a Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with the 12 band support, houses a 6,000mAh battery, and features a 50 MP primary camera sensor.

realme narzo 60 5G

The realme narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹17,999 after a 10 per cent discount. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹16,100 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. It boasts of a 64MP camera on the rear coupled with a 2MP secondary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33watt fast charging support.

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) is priced at ₹18,999. Customers can avail a Prime Savings flat ₹899 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,049 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness along with 96 percent colour gamut. This display is said to offer HD+ (1612X720 pixels) resolution.

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports extended RAM storage via a microSD card slot and can support up to 1TB of extended memory.

iQOO Z7s 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G (6GB RAM, 128 Storage) is priced at ₹18,999. Customers can avail a Prime Savings 10 per cent discount up to ₹750 on using SBI Credit Card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,000 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

This smartphone features a 6.38-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone is available in two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB. It runs on Android 13 and is powered by a non-removable 4500mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.