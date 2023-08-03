Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones under ₹20,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones under ₹20,0003 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts today at 12 PM IST for Prime members. Some of the best smartphone deals include OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, realme narzo 60 5G, Oppo A78 5G, and iQOO Z7s 5G.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is commencing today at 12 PM IST, exclusively for Prime members. It is noteworthy that for non-Prime members, the sale will begin from August 4 onwards.
