Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones under 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹18,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,000 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones. It is powered by a Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with the 12 band support, houses a 6,000mAh battery, and features a 50 MP primary camera sensor.