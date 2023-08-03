Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones under 20,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts today at 12 PM IST for Prime members. Some of the best smartphone deals include OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, realme narzo 60 5G, Oppo A78 5G, and iQOO Z7s 5G.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is commencing today at 12 PM IST, exclusively for Prime members. It is noteworthy that for non-Prime members, the sale will begin from August 4 onwards.
Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will run until August 8 and will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.
Here are some of the best deals on smartphones under ₹20,000.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,950 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, houses a 5,000mAh battery, and features a 108 MP primary camera sensor.
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹18,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,000 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones. It is powered by a Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with the 12 band support, houses a 6,000mAh battery, and features a 50 MP primary camera sensor.
realme narzo 60 5G
The realme narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹17,999 after a 10 per cent discount. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹16,100 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.
It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. It boasts of a 64MP camera on the rear coupled with a 2MP secondary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33watt fast charging support.
Oppo A78 5G
The Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) is priced at ₹18,999. Customers can avail a Prime Savings flat ₹899 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,049 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.
It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness along with 96 percent colour gamut. This display is said to offer HD+ (1612X720 pixels) resolution.
This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports extended RAM storage via a microSD card slot and can support up to 1TB of extended memory.
iQOO Z7s 5G
The iQOO Z7s 5G (6GB RAM, 128 Storage) is priced at ₹18,999. Customers can avail a Prime Savings 10 per cent discount up to ₹750 on using SBI Credit Card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹18,000 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.
This smartphone features a 6.38-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone is available in two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB. It runs on Android 13 and is powered by a non-removable 4500mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.
