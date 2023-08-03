Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live, exclusively for Prime members. Non-Prime members can access the sale starting from August 4 onwards. In this sale, Amazon is offering an additional 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will continue until August 8 and will showcase significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones from Apple , Samsung, OnePlus and others.

Here’s a list of top discounts available on OnePlus phones

OnePlus 11 5G

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, OnePlus 11 5G will be available at a discounted price of ₹54,999. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with a 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage. The device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and boasts of a 50MP main camera on the rear.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G can be purchased at an effective price of ₹32,999 on Amazon right now. The said price is applicable after bank discount. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offers 80watt SuperVOOC charging technology. There is a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Buyers can purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G phone at ₹38,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and boasts of a 50MP primary rear camera. The phone has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

In the ongoing Amazon sale, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹18,999 with the bank offer. The handset boasts of a 108MP primary camera on the back paired with two other sensors. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 67watt SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Amazon Prime members can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phone at an effective price of ₹16,499 in the sale. The smartphone has a 6.43 inch, 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It boasts of a 64MP AI triple camera on the back and a 16MP camera at the front.