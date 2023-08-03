Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and other phones selling at ₹16,4991 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale live for Prime members with discounts on OnePlus phones: OnePlus 11 5G at ₹54,999, OnePlus Nord 3 5G at ₹32,999, OnePlus 11R 5G at ₹38,999, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at ₹18,999, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at ₹16,499.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live, exclusively for Prime members. Non-Prime members can access the sale starting from August 4 onwards. In this sale, Amazon is offering an additional 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will continue until August 8 and will showcase significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others.
