Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and other phones selling at 16,499

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and other phones selling at 16,499

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST Livemint

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale live for Prime members with discounts on OnePlus phones: OnePlus 11 5G at 54,999, OnePlus Nord 3 5G at 32,999, OnePlus 11R 5G at 38,999, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at 18,999, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at 16,499.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival will continue till August 8

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live, exclusively for Prime members. Non-Prime members can access the sale starting from August 4 onwards. In this sale, Amazon is offering an additional 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will continue until August 8 and will showcase significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others.

Here’s a list of top discounts available on OnePlus phones

OnePlus 11 5G

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, OnePlus 11 5G will be available at a discounted price of 54,999. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with a 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage. The device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and boasts of a 50MP main camera on the rear.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G can be purchased at an effective price of 32,999 on Amazon right now. The said price is applicable after bank discount. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offers 80watt SuperVOOC charging technology. There is a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Buyers can purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G phone at 38,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and boasts of a 50MP primary rear camera. The phone has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

In the ongoing Amazon sale, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can be purchased at a discounted price of 18,999 with the bank offer. The handset boasts of a 108MP primary camera on the back paired with two other sensors. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 67watt SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Amazon Prime members can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phone at an effective price of 16,499 in the sale. The smartphone has a 6.43 inch, 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It boasts of a 64MP AI triple camera on the back and a 16MP camera at the front.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST
