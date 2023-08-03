Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live, exclusively for Prime members. Non-Prime members can access the sale starting from August 4 onwards. In this sale, Amazon is offering an additional 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will continue until August 8 and will showcase significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}