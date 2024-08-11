Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 brings you a chance to treat your back and get a comfortable sleep. Check out the top deals on different mattresses and change your sleeping experience today.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is fast nearing its close, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of mattresses, including spring, orthopaedic, and more. A good mattress is essential for a restful night’s sleep, and with heavy discounts available, now is the ideal time to invest in comfort and quality.

From spring mattresses that provide balanced support and bounce to orthopaedic options designed for those who need extra back and joint support, the choices are vast. Brands like Sleepwell, Duroflex, and Wakefit are offering their best models at unbeatable prices, ensuring you find a mattress that suits your specific needs and preferences.

The Wakefit Elevate Pocket Spring Mattress offers a comfortable and supportive sleep experience with its medium-soft, bouncy feel. It features a 10-inch thickness, making it ideal for sleepers who weigh over 100 kg, ensuring proper support. The mattress is constructed with a combination of soft foam quilt, HR foam, and carbon steel alloy pocket springs, providing durability and comfort. With a 10-year manufacturer warranty, this mattress is a great investment for those seeking long-lasting comfort and support.

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress offers excellent back support with its medium-firm feel, making it ideal for those seeking orthopaedic benefits. Constructed with ShapeSense Ortho Memory Foam, responsive support foam, and a high-density foam base, it ensures durability and comfort without sagging over time. The 6-inch thickness suits sleepers weighing under 80 kg. Its breathable, removable cover is machine washable, adding convenience. Backed by a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a reliable choice for long-term comfort.

3. Sleepwell Dual Mattress (foam)

The Sleepwell Dual Mattress offers versatile comfort with its reversible design, featuring both soft and hard sides to cater to individual sleep preferences. The 5-inch high-density foam provides excellent support and durability, while the Memory Foam contours to your body, relieving pressure points for a restful sleep. Ideal for those who appreciate customizable comfort, this mattress also ensures optimal airflow with its breathable fabric, keeping you cool throughout the night. It’s a reliable choice for long-lasting comfort and support.

The SPINEHEAL MATTRESS is a versatile and lightweight cotton-filled mattress, perfect for floor, bed, or travel use. Measuring 72 x 30 x 5 inches, it's made from hypoallergenic and 100% recyclable black hosiery cotton, ensuring comfort and durability. The cotton fabric top keeps the mattress cool and suitable for all seasons. Note that the mattress will initially appear smaller due to natural compression but will settle into its full size after a week of use. It comes with a 6-month warranty.

