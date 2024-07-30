Amazon's much awaited Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is coming soon and will commence from second week of August to celebrate India's Independence. As expected, the sale will offer huge discounts and impressive offers that should not be missed. Anyone who missed the offers during the Prime Day Sale can benefit from this sale by grabbing the offers and discounts. And as always, Prime subscribers will get exclusive early access to the sale.

Expect offers on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and much more. Amazon partnered with SBI to offer 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Apart from the early access to the sale, Prime members will also get benefits like free deliveries and easy returns. So, get ready for the biggest sale from Amazon and subscribe to Prime to get early access and additional benefits.

Home appliances starting from ₹ 3,590

₹

₹

Home appliances will be available starting from as low as3,590 during the sale, with substantial discounts on washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Top-rated washing machines will have discounts of up to 60%, best-selling refrigerators will be discounted by up to 55%, and air conditioners will start at25,990.

Check out home appliances deals

Smart TVs starting from ₹ 6,999

Televisions from the leading brands will be available starting at ₹6,999. The best-selling smart TVs can be purchased with EMIs starting from as low as ₹750 per month. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months on any TV. There will also be an exchange offer, providing up to ₹5,500 off when trading in an old television set.

Check out smart TV deals

Laptops available with up to ₹ 45,000 off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival will be the great time to upgrade your old laptop with a new one. The deals will be available on both, work and gaming laptops from popular brands like Apple, Dell, Asus, Lenovo and more. The prices will be revealed on the sale date, but Prime members will get access to the sale prices before everyone else.

Check out laptop deals

Grab up to 65% off on premium tablets

If you are looking for a tablet then stay tuned for this sale so you can save up to 65% on best-selling tablets from popular brands. Tablets from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more will be available with massive discounts. The price will be revealed in the beginning of the sale, so stay tuned for latest updates.

Check out tablet deals

Up to 80% off on Smartphone Accessories

Smartphone accessories including TWS earphones, powerbanks and more will be available with up to 60% discount. TWS headphones from brands like Sony, OnePlus and Xiaomi will be available at discounted prices.

Check out TWS deals

Smartwatches are starting from ₹ 999

Amazon is offering smartwatches starting from ₹999 from popular brands. Premium smartwatches from Samsung, OnePlus and Amazfit will see a massive price drop during the sale. The prices haven't revealed yet, so stay tuned to get the latest details on the prices.

Check out smartwatches deals

Kitchenware and appliances starting from ₹ 89

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 will offer kitchenware and appliances starting from just ₹89. Tools and home improvements will start from ₹99 and fitness instruments will begin from ₹99.

Check out deals on kitchen appliances

FAQs

Question : When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale start?

Ans : The dates are not out yet but the according to the speculations, the sale will begin in second week of August. Stay tuned on Amazon or our website to know about the exact dates once they are out.

Question : Are there special discounts for Prime members?

Ans : Yes, Prime members will receive early access and exclusive discounts on various products.

Question : What payment options are available?

Ans : You can use credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, Amazon Pay, and cash on delivery, with options for no-cost EMI and bank offers.

Question : Can I exchange old electronics for discounts?

Ans : Yes, you can exchange old electronics for a discount on new purchases, with the value depending on the item's condition and model.

Question : What should I do if I encounter an issue with my order?

Ans : For any issues, contact Amazon customer service via the Help section, where you can get support through chat, email, or phone.

