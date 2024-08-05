The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is just around the corner, and shoppers can't wait to dive into the exciting deals and discounts. While the sale officially kicks off tomorrow at noon, Amazon Prime members are in for early access to all the deals starting at midnight tonight. This exclusive window allows Prime members to be the first to explore and shop a wide range of incredible offers, from cutting-edge electronics and premium home appliances to essential home goods and much more. It's a prime opportunity to grab the best bargains before they sell out, especially on popular items and limited-time deals.

With this early access, Prime members can enjoy significant savings across various categories, often with discounts that are unavailable to non-members. Whether you're looking to upgrade your gadgets, refresh your wardrobe, or stock up on everyday essentials, the Great Freedom Festival has something for everyone. In this article, we’ll take you through the most exciting deals and must-have products available during this exclusive Prime member period. Get ready to make the most of this head start and secure the best deals before anyone else!

Upgrade your home appliances with up to 65% off

Prime members will be able to grab up to 65% off on home appliances including ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more. Apart from the early access to the deals, the Prime members will also get more benefits like free home delivery, extra discounts and more.

Samsung 9 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine is an ideal option for large families. It features a Digital Inverter Technology that utilizes strong magnets for quieter and more powerful performance, offering energy efficiency. The machine supports 12 wash programs, including Daily Wash, Tub Clean, Wool, and Quick wash. It operates at a maximum rotational speed of 1400 RPM, ensuring faster washing and drying. The washer includes an inbuilt heater for hygiene steam, providing enhanced cleaning and sanitation. With a sleek black design, it has a 2nd Diamond drum type.

Checkout more washing machine deals

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door refrigerator

The Samsung 653-liter side-by-side refrigerator comes with a 3-star energy rating and a sleek Refined Inox finish. It features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode with options for Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes to optimize storage needs. The refrigerator includes a Digital Inverter Compressor for enhanced energy efficiency and quieter operation, supported by a 20-year warranty. Special features include Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, Smart Things App integration, Power Freeze, Power Cool, and fingerprint resistance.

Checkout more refrigerator deals

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Early deals for Prime members revealed midnight

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5-ton, 5-star split AC features a dual inverter compressor and AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling. It offers flexible temperature control with six cooling modes, adjusting cooling capacity from 40% to 110% to match room size and occupancy. The AC supports an ambient temperature of up to 52°C and includes a 4-way air swing for even cooling. It features a HD filter with anti-virus protection, auto clean function, and fast cooling capabilities. The air circulation is 653 CFM indoors and 1236 CFM outdoors. With an annual energy consumption of 744.99 units and an ISEER value of 5.2, it is highly efficient.

Check out more Air conditioner deals

Premium TVs available with up to 65% discount

Don't miss out on incredible savings on top TV brands during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024. Prime members can score up to 65% off on a variety of TVs, including 4K, smart, and OLED models. Upgrade your entertainment setup and save money.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV boasts a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) with a 60 Hz refresh rate and is powered by the α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor. It features OLED display technology for perfect black, 100% color fidelity, and color volume. Special features include Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, and a game optimizer with HGiG and ALLM. The TV supports Amazon Alexa, AI ThinQ, and works with Apple Airplay 2 and Matter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, and Ethernet.

Check out more smart TV deals

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Early deals on electronics, home appliances and more

Save up to ₹ 45,000 on best-selling laptops

Don't miss out on amazing savings on laptops during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024. Prime members can save up to ₹45,000 on a wide range of models, from high-performance gaming laptops to versatile ultrabooks. It's the perfect time to upgrade your tech!

ASUS Vivobook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502ZA-EJ741WS is a thin and light laptop featuring a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H processor (2.3 GHz, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores), 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM), and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop has Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics and a backlit keyboard. It runs on Windows 11 Home with pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021. The device measures 1.99 cm thick, weighs 1.70 kg, and offers up to 6 hours of battery life.

Check out more laptop deals

Tablets with up to 60% discount during Amazon Sale 2024

Upgrade your digital experience with unbelievable tablet deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024. Prime members can enjoy up to 60% off on a wide selection of tablets, including top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more.

OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go is an 11.35-inch tablet featuring a 2.4K (2408 x 1720) display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. It boasts a high brightness of 400 nits and a pixel density of 260 PPI. The tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for immersive audio and low blue light, intelligent brightness, and DC dimming to protect your eyes. It runs on Android Oxygen OS 13.2 with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. It has an 8000 mAh battery with up to 514 hours of standby time and supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Checkout for more tablet deals

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival early deals: Avail upto 65% off on the latest home and kitchen appliances

Smartwatches starting from ₹ 999 on Amazon Sale 2024

Upgrade your smartwatch with unbeatable discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Prime members can enjoy massive discounts on premium brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Amazfit and more.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R features Wear OS 4 with a Snapdragon W5 chipset and 32GB storage. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and 12 days in Power Saver Mode, with fast charging capabilities. The watch has a 1.43" AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits brightness and 326 PPI. It includes dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking, 100+ sports modes, and robust health monitoring features. The design is lightweight and durable, with a 5 ATM and IP68 rating.

Checkout more smartwatch deals

Similar articles for you

Gaming laptop buying guide: Transform the way you play games with our key considerations

Best budget-friendly tablets: Get ready to experience pocket computing with 8 tabs from top brands

Selecting the ideal smartwatch for your health and fitness: Comprehensive buying guide

FAQs

Question : What are the sale dates for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024?

Ans : The sale starts at midnight tonight and runs until August 11. Make sure to check the exact end date to get the best deals before the sale concludes.

Question : What special treatment will Prime members get during the sale?

Ans : Prime members will get early access to deals, exclusive discounts, and additional promotions. Keep an eye on Prime Day offers and special sections for members.

Question : How can I find the best deals during the sale?

Ans : Browse Amazon’s “Today’s Deals” and “Great Freedom Festival” pages for curated offers. Use search filters and sort options to quickly locate the best discounts.

Question : Are there any limits on the number of items I can buy at discounted prices?

Ans : Some deals may have purchase limits per customer to ensure a fair distribution. Check the product page for any specific limits or restrictions on the deals.

Question : Will there be free shipping on sale items?

Ans : Many items during the sale will qualify for free shipping, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Review the shipping details on the product page to confirm free shipping eligibility.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!