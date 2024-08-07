Upgrade your driving experience with incredible deals on top-quality dash cams during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Whether you're looking to enhance your road safety, capture memorable moments, or simply get peace of mind while driving, this sale offers an unbeatable selection of dash cams at discounted prices. From sleek, high-definition models with advanced features to user-friendly options that provide reliable performance, there’s something for every driver and budget. With these limited-time offers, you can take advantage of cutting-edge technology and ensure you’re well-equipped for every journey. Don’t miss out on these exceptional savings, explore the best dash cam deals now and drive with confidence knowing you’re capturing every detail on the road.

1. Hikvision Car Dash Camera with GPS | Full HD 2K 1600p Resolution | ADAS | Wi-Fi | Mic & Speaker | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Emergency Recording | Upto 256GB SD Card Supported |AE DC5013 F6 Pro(Black)

The Hikvision Car Dash cam is a high-definition car dash camera that captures video in 1600p resolution, providing clear and detailed footage. With a 130° field of view, it ensures comprehensive coverage of the road. The camera features built-in GPS for accurate location tracking and recording. It supports night vision for clear images in low light and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for easy video sharing and live streaming through a mobile app. It also includes a G-sensor for automatic incident detection and supports up to 256GB of SD card storage. Grab this dash cam during the Amazon Sale at a discounted price.

2. Crossbeats RoadEye Neo Dash Camera for Car | WiFi & APP | 2MP FHD 1080p 170° Wide Angle Dashcam | 360° Front Camera for Car | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop & Audio Recording | Easy DIY Set Up

The Crossbeats RoadEye Neo offers full 1080p HD recording with a wide 170° angle to capture extensive road views. Its 360° rotatable front camera ensures versatile positioning for optimal footage. Equipped with night vision capabilities, it provides clear images in low-light conditions. The dash camera includes built-in Wi-Fi for easy app control, allowing live streaming, video sharing, and settings adjustments. It features a G-sensor for detecting sudden movements and includes loop recording to overwrite old footage automatically. The camera is compact and easy to install with a DIY setup.

3. Boult Cruisecam X3 Car DashCam with 2K + 4MP Front & 1080p + 2MP Rear HD Recording, 3.7" LCD Touch Screen, 145° Field of View, Mobile App Connectivity, Heat Resistant, G-Sensor, WiFi Connectivity

The Boult Cruisecam X3 features dual cameras with 2K front and 1080p rear recording, offering high-definition video coverage. It has a 145° field of view for capturing a wide perspective of the road. The 3.7" LCD touch screen allows easy management of recordings and settings. This dash camera supports night vision for clear footage in the dark and includes a G-sensor for automatic incident recording. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for in-app control and video sharing. Built to withstand extreme temperatures, the X3 is designed for reliability in diverse driving conditions. Don't miss this Boult dash cam deal during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 exclusive Day 2 deals: Up to 65% off on electronics, home appliances and more

5. Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K Dual Channel from Hero Group, SONY STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Logger, Emergency Recording, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card

The Qubo 3K Car Dash Cam records in 3K resolution at the front and 1080p at the rear, providing detailed and clear video footage. It features a 140° field of view to cover a broad road area. The 3.2" LCD display makes it easy to view and manage recordings. The dash cam includes GPS logging to track location and speed, with support for up to 1TB of SD card storage. It offers emergency recording and night vision capabilities, ensuring high-quality footage in various conditions.

6. PHILIPS GoSure 3001 Car Dash Camera | 2MP FHD 1080p | G-Sensor | 132° Super Wide Angle | WiFi | Emergency Recording | Easy DIY Set Up | GoSure Mobile App

The Philips GoSure 3001 captures video in Full HD 1080p with a 132° wide-angle lens to cover multiple lanes. It features night vision with advanced WDR technology for clear low-light recording. The camera supports loop recording to continuously overwrite old footage and includes a G-sensor for detecting collisions. It has built-in Wi-Fi for easy video streaming and management via a mobile app. Designed to withstand temperatures from -10 to 60 degree celsius, it is built to handle extreme conditions, making it suitable for various driving environments.

Also reads: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 2 deals: Discounts up to 77% on furniture like, beds, sofa sets, tables and more

7. NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96" Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported

The NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 offers 2K 1440P resolution recording with a 140° wide-angle lens for detailed video capture. It features a super-capacitor for enhanced durability in extreme temperatures from -25°C to 85°C. The dash cam includes a GPS logger to track speed and location and has a rotatable design for flexible installation. The F1.8 aperture lens ensures excellent low-light performance. It supports up to 256GB of storage and provides easy operation through the GAADICAM app for live preview and video management. Score this dash cam at discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

8. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X 3MP 1296p from Hero Group | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle View | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro records in 1296p resolution with a wide-angle lens to cover a broad road view. It features night vision for clear footage in low light and supports loop recording with up to 1TB SD card storage. The camera includes GPS logging to track location and speed and provides Wi-Fi connectivity for live streaming and app control. Designed to withstand temperatures from -5°C to 65°C, it is suitable for diverse driving conditions and ensures reliable performance throughout various weather conditions.

Also read: Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Exclusive discounts on laptops, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more

10. Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera with 1080p HD Recording, GPS Logger, Ultra-Wide 170° View, 360° Rotation, App Control, Super Capacitor, G-Sensor, Easy DIY Installation Dashcam, WiFi Connectivity

The Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS records in Full HD 1080p with a 170° wide-angle lens to capture extensive road views. It features GPS support for accurate journey tracking and a 360° rotational design for flexible positioning. The camera includes a G-sensor for automatic collision detection and has Wi-Fi connectivity for in-app control. It supports loop recording to continuously overwrite old footage and offers easy installation with a compact design. The X1 GPS is ideal for capturing detailed video evidence and enhancing driving safety.

11. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS log) Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India Dashcam | Full HD 1080p | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | WiFi | Emergency Recording | Upto 256GB SD Card Supported

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X records in 3MP 1296p resolution, offering high-quality video with a wide-angle view. It features night vision capabilities and loop recording with support for up to 256GB of SD card storage. The camera includes built-in GPS for tracking location and speed and Wi-Fi connectivity for live streaming and app control. Designed for durability, it withstands temperature extremes from -5°C to 65°C. The Pro X provides comprehensive coverage and reliable performance, making it a robust option for various driving conditions. Grab this and more Qubo dashcams during the Amazon Sale 2024 at discounted prices.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale (Aug 2024): Up to 91% off on smartwatches, headphones & more. Save Big on gadgets!

12. 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam, 2.7K, 5MP IMX335 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S features dual-channel recording with 2.7K front and 1080P rear resolution, capturing clear and detailed video footage. The 140° wide-angle lens and F1.8 aperture enhance image quality in varying light conditions. It includes built-in ADAS for advanced driver assistance and a G-sensor for emergency recording. The dash cam supports app connectivity for live streaming and video management. With an optional parking mode and a 2" IPS screen, it offers comprehensive features for enhanced driving safety and convenience.

FAQs

Question : What are the dates for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024?

Ans : The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is currently going on and will run through August 11th. Great opportunity to grab massive discounts on all products.

Question : How can I find the best Amazon Sale 2024 deals this year?

Ans : To find the best deals, navigate to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale page where top offers are featured. Use search filters and keywords to locate specific deals or categories.

Question : What perks are included with Amazon Prime during the sale?

Ans : Amazon Prime members get early access to deals, so they can shop discounts before they’re available to everyone. They also enjoy additional savings and exclusive offers during the sale.

Question : Are there any special Amazon sale promotions I should look out for?

Ans : Definitely! The sale includes flash sales, extra discounts on select items, and bundle deals. Keep checking the sale page for new and updated promotions.

Question : Can I return items bought during the Amazon Sale 2024?

Ans : Yes, items purchased during the Amazon sale are subject to the standard return policy. Check the return conditions for each item, as they may vary.

