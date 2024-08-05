Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Get ready for the biggest sale of the year with huge deals and offers on electronics, home appliances and more.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is set to kick off at might night tonight, and it is the highly anticipated sale of the year. This sale promises incredible discounts and deals across a wide range of products. Expect offers and deals on a wide range of products, from cutting-edge laptops to essential home appliances and beyond. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech or refresh your home, this sale has something for everyone.

If you haven't made a wish list yet, then this article will help you with the best upcoming deals during the Amazon Sale. We will highlight the best early deals that you can snag right from the start, ensuring you're first in line for the hottest bargains. Stay tuned and get ready to make the most of this shopping extravaganza!

Save up to ₹ 45,000 on laptops ASUS VivoBook 15

The ASUS VivoBook 15 is a sleek, thin, and light laptop featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display will be available for under ₹60,000 during Amazon Sale. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a backlit Chiclet keyboard. Running Windows 11 Home and Office 2021, the laptop offers various connectivity options, including USB Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm combo jack. It also includes a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter, all in a stylish Quiet Blue colour.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It offers 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD for fast performance. The laptop includes a backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and runs Windows 11 Home. It boasts Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a variety of ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1. During Amazon Sale, it will be available under ₹70,000 which is a steal deal for such a powerful laptop.

Up to 65% off on smart TVs Sony 55-inch LED Smart TV

The Sony 55-inch LED Smart TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It features advanced smart TV functionalities including Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and Alexa compatibility. The TV provides rich audio with a 20W output, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. It comes with a range of pre-installed apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. This premium TV is available at a massive discount in Amazon Sale.

Samsung 43 inches D Series Crystal 4K Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) with a 50Hz refresh rate. Equipped with Crystal Processor 4K, it offers 4K upscaling, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator for enhanced picture quality. It supports smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay. The TV provides 20W audio output with Q-Symphony for immersive sound. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Up to 60% off on tablets Apple iPad 10th gen

The Apple iPad (10th generation) features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It offers 64GB of storage and supports iPadOS, which enhances productivity with multitasking, Apple Pencil support, and essential apps like Safari and Messages. The iPad includes a 12MP front and 12MP back camera for high-quality photos and video. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity and boasts all-day battery life. Available in Blue, this iPad provides a versatile and powerful experience for everyday tasks and creative projects.

OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch (28.85 cm) 2.4K LCD display with a QHD resolution, 7:5 ReadFit screen ratio, and 400 nits brightness. It offers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers and includes eye care features like Low Blue Light, intelligent brightness, DC Dimming, and Bedtime Mode. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and running on Android Oxygen OS 13.2, the tablet supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE calling. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an 8000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Smartwatches starting ₹ 999 OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R features Wear OS 4 by Google and is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset combined with BES2700 dual chipsets. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The watch boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a brightness of up to 1000 nits. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and 12 days in Power Saver Mode, with fast charging capable of providing 24 hours of use from just 10 minutes of charging. The Watch 2R supports over 100 sports modes, features dual-frequency GPS for enhanced accuracy, and is rated 5 ATM and IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The Galaxy Watch, running on Wear OS powered by Samsung, is designed for Android smartphones. It offers 16GB of storage and features a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for body composition analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. Health monitoring includes advanced sleep analysis and women's health features. The watch supports 90+ workout tracking modes and provides up to 40 hours of typical usage. Connectivity options include USB and Bluetooth. The package includes the Galaxy Watch, a watch strap, a wireless charger, and a quick start guide.

Up to 55% on washing machines Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine features Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control, offering efficient and intelligent washing. It has a 5-star energy rating and a maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM for faster drying. The machine supports Wi-Fi connectivity and includes special features like Child Lock and various cycle options such as Eco, Active Wear, Delicates, Baby Wear, and Normal. With a durable Digital Inverter Motor, it comes with included components like a hose drain, hose inlet, warranty card, user manual, rat mesh, clip ring, and screw fitting.

Up to 55% off on Refrigerators Samsung 653-liter, 3-star side-by-side refrigerator

The Samsung 653-liter, 3-star energy-rated side-by-side refrigerator comes with a refined Inox finish. It features a Frost-Free system and Convertible 5-in-1 modes: Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone. The refrigerator includes a Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency, reduced noise, and durability, backed by a 20-year warranty. It offers a Fresh Food capacity of 409 litres and a Freezer capacity of 244 litres, with features like Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, Smart Things App integration, Power Freeze, Power Cool, and a fingerprint-resistant exterior.

ACs starting at ₹ 25,990 Daikin 1.5-ton, 3-star inverter split AC

The Daikin 1.5-ton, 3-star inverter split AC is designed for small to medium-sized rooms. It offers 17,100 BTU cooling power and features include a patented inverter Swing compressor for energy efficiency, Dew Clean Technology for healthy air, and a PM 2.5 filter. The unit has 3D Airflow for even cooling, a Triple Display for easy monitoring, and operates efficiently in high ambient temperatures up to 52°C. It has a copper condenser coil for improved cooling and low maintenance. It comes with a 1-year product warranty, 5 years on PCB, and 10 years on the compressor.

FAQs Question : When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 start? Ans : The sale kicks off on 6th August at noon, but the Prime members will get access to early deals from midnight tonight. Be ready to shop the best deals! Question : What products are on sale? Ans : Expect discounts on a wide range of products, including laptops, home appliances, electronics, and fashion items. Question : Are there any early deals available? Ans : Yes, you can grab early bird deals right now before the main sale starts. Keep an eye out for these exclusive offers! Question : How do I find the best deals? Ans : Check Amazon’s “Today’s Deals” and “Great Freedom Festival” pages for the best discounts. Use filters to narrow down your search. Question : Will there be any additional discounts on top of the sale prices? Ans : Some items may have extra discounts or promotional codes available. Check product pages and Amazon’s promotions section for any additional savings.