The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is in full swing, and day 2 brings incredible savings on essential kitchen appliances. Enjoy a minimum of 40% off on a wide range of products, including water purifiers, OTGs, and much more. Now is the ideal time to elevate your kitchen with high-quality appliances at incredible prices.

If you want to boost your water quality or take your cooking to the next level, these offers are simply irresistible. Start shopping today to enjoy these amazing discounts and transform your kitchen into a more efficient and stylish space. Be sure to grab these limited-time deals before they're gone!

Check out Amazon deals on the best water purifiers:

1. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

The Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier offers a substantial 7-litre storage capacity and an innovative 7-stage purification process. It’s perfect for any water source, improving taste while ensuring safe drinking water. You’ll also benefit from a complimentary service plan, which takes care of installation, maintenance, and repairs for a year. With its wall-mounted design and durable construction, this purifier seamlessly combines style and efficiency.

2. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

This HUL water purifier helps you save as much as 60% of water while enriching it with important minerals like calcium and magnesium. Its advanced UV sterilization process effectively kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. You’ll receive alerts from smart indicators when the filter is nearing its end, ensuring you always have access to mineral-rich water. With a large capacity of 10 litres, it’s great for families.

3. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | 10-Stage Water Purifier | Benefits worth ₹ 4500 | RO+UV+Active Copper | Taste Adjuster | Saves 50% Water | Suitable for all Water Sources

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Water Purifier is engineered for seamless and enduring purification. It requires no servicing for two years and features a comprehensive 10-stage purification system incorporating RO, UV, and Active Copper technologies. This purifier allows for a 50% reduction in water wastage while providing delicious, mineral-enriched water appropriate for all water sources.

Few more options of the best water purifiers on Amazon sale 2024

Check out Amazon deals on the best air fryers:

5. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

Prepare nutritious meals effortlessly with the Pigeon HealthiFRY Air Fryer. Experience the delight of crispy and uniformly cooked snacks, thanks to its 360° high-speed air circulation technology. This appliance boasts eight preset menus, a digital display, and a spacious 4.2-litre basket, all while utilising 95% less oil. Additional features include a delay start option and a defrost function for added convenience.

6. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The Philips Air Fryer HD9252/90 offers delicious, healthier meals with up to 90% less fat. Its 4.1-litre capacity and Rapid Air Technology ensure even cooking. The touch panel with 7 presets makes it easy to fry, bake, grill, and roast. It also features a keep-warm function and is dishwasher-safe.

7. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter

Enjoy the pleasure of crispy, oil-free meals with the INALSA Tasty Fry Air Fryer. With a spacious 4.2-lit capacity and eight preset programs, complemented by Smart Aircrisp Technology, it cooks with minimal fat for healthier meal options. The digital touch screen provides convenient control over temperature and timing, while the non-stick pan makes cooking simpler.

Few more options of the best air fryers on Amazon Sale 2024

Check out Amazon deals on the best OTG ovens:

9. Bajaj 1603T 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| White

The Bajaj 1603T OTG is perfect for versatile cooking with its 16-liter capacity. It features a transparent glass door, cool-touch handle, and slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning. The included accessories consist of a baking tray, grill rack, and skewer rods. With a temperature range extending from 0 to 250°C and a power rating of 1200W, it is ideally suited for baking, grilling, and toasting.

10. AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter

Upgrade your cooking with the AGARO Marvel OTG. This 25-litre oven offers 1600W power and 5 heating modes, including a motorised rotisserie for even cooking. It has adjustable temperature from 100°C to 250°C, auto shut-off, and a heat-resistant glass window.

11. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

The Philips OTG is ideal for optimal cooking performance. It comes with a generous 25-litre capacity and a powerful 1500 watts. The innovative Opti Temp Technology guarantees uniform cooking results, complemented by 10 convenient preset menus that streamline meal preparation. Additional features include a motorized rotisserie, an interior light, and a double-glass door for enhanced safety.

Few more options of the best OTGs on Amazon sale 2024

