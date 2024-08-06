Get ready to revolutionize your kitchen with Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! This year’s event brings up to 65% discount on a wide range of top-rated kitchen appliances, from cutting-edge blenders and versatile food processors to advanced coffee makers and smart ovens. Whether you’re a home cook or a culinary enthusiast, this sale offers a chance to snag high-quality kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your cooking experience and save big on must-have kitchen essentials. Take advantage of these limited-time offers to transform your kitchen into a gourmet paradise!

Mixer grinders with up to 62% off

Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb Mixer Grinder features a powerful 750W motor with a 20,000 RPM speed, ideal for efficient juicing and grinding. It includes four stainless steel jars: a 1.7L juicer jar, 1.5L liquidizing jar, 1L dry/wet grinding jar, and a 0.4L chutney jar. The grinder offers 3-speed control with pulse effect, a safety lock system, and shockproof insulation. It has a sturdy ABS plastic build and non-slip feet. The appliance weighs 5500 grams and is backed by a 1-year warranty and it's available at a discounted price during Amazon Sale.

Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Iris Plus Mixer Grinder is equipped with a 750W motor and features four jars: a 1.5L wet jar, a 1L dry jar, a 300ml chutney jar, and a transparent juicer jar. It includes four efficient stainless steel blades for versatile grinding and blending. The mixer grinder operates with 3-speed settings and offers an ergonomic handle for ease of use. Made of plastic, it weighs 5500 grams and comes with a 2-year warranty. The unit is designed for durability and performance.

Check out more Mixer grinder deals on Amazon Sale

Also read: Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 is LIVE: Up to 60% off on the best washing machines for enhanced laundry care

Grab up to 59% off on OTG

iBELL EO30LG Electric Oven Toaster Grill

The iBELL EO30LG Electric Oven Toaster Grill is a 30L OTG with a 1600W power output, suitable for baking, toasting, grilling, and rotisserie functions. It features a timer up to 60 minutes, temperature control, and various heating options, including top, bottom, and combined heating. The appliance has a full black metal housing and includes components such as a bake rack, bake pan, tray handle, rotisserie rod, and rotisserie handle. Grab this OTG at a discounted price during Amazon Sale.

Faber 34L (DG) 1600W OTG

The Faber 34L (DG) 1600W OTG is a versatile oven with 6 functions for baking, toasting, roasting, grilling, reheating, and more. It features upper and lower heating options, rotisserie, 360° convection for even heating, and a temperature control range up to 250°C. The OTG has a double-glazed glass door, cool-touch handle, and includes accessories like a crumb tray, baking trays, a grilling tray, a rotisserie rod set, a tray handle, a 9 inch pizza plate, and silicone gloves. With a mirror glass finish and 1600W power, it offers efficient and safe cooking.

Checkout more OTG deals on Amazon Sale

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is live: Unbelievable deals on electronics, home appliances and more

Grab up to 72% off on Air fryers

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer

The Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer offers a versatile cooking experience with the ability to fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat. It uses 360° Rapid Air Technology and a Swirl Cooking Method, allowing food to cook evenly with up to 85% less oil compared to traditional frying. The air fryer features a digital touch panel, 8 preset menus, temperature and time control, and a view window to monitor cooking. Its non-stick sliding pan ensures easy food release and clean-up.

COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE

The COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE offers a 5-quart capacity, making it ideal for small families. It features rapid heat circulation technology, reaching temperatures up to 230°C, and cooks 50% faster than traditional methods, helping save up to 55% on energy bills. With 9 custom functions, it can prepare main and side dishes, snacks, and leftovers with up to 85% less fat. The fryer includes a digital control panel, stainless steel construction, and automatic shut-off for safety.

Check out more Air fryer deals on Amazon Sale

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live: Avail up to 65% off on top TV models from best-selling brands

Grab up to 50% off on blenders

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Storm 1200W

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Storm is a compact 1200W mixer-grinder-blender with a 100% copper motor and 22,000 RPM speed. It features a sharp 6-wing stainless steel blade for grinding, blending, and crushing ice. The set includes a 1000ml tall jar, a 650ml short jar, a storage lid, and a sipper lid. It efficiently extracts nutrients and offers style and performance in the kitchen.

BlendLife Ultra Waterproof Portable Blender

The BlendLife Ultra Waterproof Portable Blender features a 230W motor and 4000mAh battery for blending juices, shakes, and smoothies. It has a 600ml capacity, pulse mode, LED lights, and a heat-resistant glass container. Designed for portability, it includes an inbuilt sipper, carry handle, and Type-C charging cable. The blender is cordless, lightweight, and includes automatic cleaning, safety lock, and auto shut-off features. Ideal for on-the-go use, it comes with a 1-year warranty and you can grab it on Amazon Sale with massive discount.

Check out more blender deals on Amazon Sale

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 LIVE: Incredible discounts on latest devices and gadgets, get massive savings now

Save up to 58% on electric kettle

Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus

The Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus has a 1.2-liter capacity and operates at 1250 watts. It features a 304 stainless steel interior for rust resistance and a cool-touch, double-layered outer body for safety. The kettle includes auto shut-off, overheat protection, and a wider mouth for easy filling and cleaning. It is cordless with a rotatable base and a heat-resistant handle. Weighing 1100 grams and measuring 19x19.2x20 cm, it comes with a 2-year warranty and is ideal for quick, efficient boiling.

KENT Kettle Multicooker Cum Steamer

The KENT Kettle Multicooker Cum Steamer has a 1.2-liter capacity and operates at 800W. It is designed for versatile cooking, including boiling water, tea, eggs, instant noodles, and steaming idlis, momos, and vegetables. The appliance features a stainless steel inner pot, a cool-touch outer body, a transparent glass lid, and an auto shut-off function for safety. Its compact design includes a swivel power base, making it ideal for small families, bachelors, or travellers.

Check out more electric kettle deals on Amazon

Similar articles for you

Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options to consider for faster chopping and grinding

Best affordable air fryers: Cook healthier meals without breaking the bank, top 9 picks for 2024

Best OTG ovens: Top 10 options for every home chef to bake, grill, and roast with ease

FAQs

Question : What are the dates for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024?

Ans : The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 runs from August 6th to August 11th. This is a prime time to find a wide range of discounts and special offers across various categories.

Question : How can I find the best deals during the sale?

Ans : To find the best deals, visit the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale page and browse through the curated deals and offers. You can also use filters and search keywords to locate specific products or categories you're interested in.

Question : What benefits do Amazon Prime members receive during the sale?

Ans : Amazon Prime members enjoy early access to deals, which means they can shop discounts before the general public. Additionally, Prime members often receive extra savings and exclusive offers during the sale.

Question : Are there any special promotions or discounts available?

Ans : Yes, there are various promotions, including limited-time flash sales, additional discounts on select products, and bundle offers. Keep an eye on Amazon’s sale page for the latest promotions and updated offers.

Question : Can I return items purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, items purchased during the sale are eligible for return according to Amazon’s standard return policy. Make sure to check the specific return policy for each item, as some items might have different return conditions.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!