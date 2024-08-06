Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Score up to 55% discount on refrigerators from popular brands like Samsung, LG and more.

Get ready to transform your kitchen with unbeatable savings during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! This year’s sale offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase top-tier refrigerators at remarkable discounts, with up to 55% off on select models. Whether you're looking for a sleek, modern design or a spacious, energy-efficient unit, the Great Freedom Festival has something for everyone. With a diverse selection of refrigerators from leading brands, you can find the perfect fit for your home and budget. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to upgrade your kitchen with the latest features and enjoy substantial savings. Shop now and take advantage of the incredible deals available during this year's Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale!

Read Less Read More Save up to 41% on side by side refrigerators Haier 596L, 3-Star, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator

The Haier 596L 3-Star Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator features 100% convertible fridge space, Expert Inverter technology for energy efficiency and quiet performance, and an external digital display. With a capacity of 596 litres, it's perfect for large families. Special features include Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh Technology and anti-bacterial gasket. Available at the lowest price during the Amazon Sale.

LG 655L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The LG 655L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious 655 litter capacity, ideal for large families. It features auto-defrost, tempered glass shelves, and Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting. With energy-saving inverter technology, it maintains food freshness. Additional features include an internal LED display and door alarm.

The Voltas Beko 472L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious design with a ProSmart Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation. Features include auto-defrost, spill-proof toughened glass shelves, dual twist tray, and electronic control with LED display. Suitable for large families, it comes with a 2-year warranty and 10 years on the compressor.

Double door refrigerators available with up to 37% discount on Amazon Sale

Samsung 256L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 256L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers a versatile convertible feature and a Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency and durability. With a 3-star energy rating and a 256L capacity, it's ideal for small families. It includes features like Power Cool, Coolpack, and anti-bacterial gasket. Grab this efficient refrigerator deal during the Amazon Sale.

Samsung 322L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 322L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers a versatile 5-in-1 convertible mode, perfect for varied storage needs. It features a Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation. With a 322L capacity and 3-star rating, it suits medium-sized families. Special features include Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze, and a deodorizer.

IFB 243L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The IFB 243L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator available on Amazon Sale, offers 7-in-1 Multi Mode options with 360 Degree Cooling for uniform freshness. With a 243L capacity, it's ideal for small families and bachelors. Features include auto defrost and a 2-star energy rating, providing efficient cooling with long-lasting freshness. It comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Single door refrigerators are available at up to 36% off Samsung 215L 5-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This stylish single-door refrigerator offers 215L capacity, suitable for small families. It features a Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency, low noise, and long-lasting performance. Special features include Digi Touch Cool 5in1, Power Cool, Eco Mode, e-Defrost, and a base stand drawer for additional storage. The fridge also boasts a 5-star energy rating and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 20-year warranty on the compressor.

Haier 190L 5-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This Haier refrigerator features a 190L capacity, ideal for small families or bachelors. It includes a base stand drawer for extra storage and offers 1 Hour Icing Technology for fast cooling. The 5-star energy rating ensures high efficiency, while the Digital Inverter Compressor provides quiet and durable performance. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

IFB 197L 5-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This 197L single-door refrigerator offers efficient cooling and stylish design, suitable for families or bachelors. It features a 5-star energy rating, an advanced inverter compressor for quiet performance, and quick icing technology. The interior includes a large vegetable crisper, adjustable toughened glass shelves, and an extra base drawer for additional storage. It also boasts a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

