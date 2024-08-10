Don't miss the final 2 days of Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! Enjoy massive savings on top-rated TVs. This is your last chance to grab incredible deals on high-quality televisions. Act fast to upgrade your home entertainment setup before the sale ends!

Xiaomi 4K smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K resolution and is integrated with Fire TV, providing easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. It features a voice remote with Alexa, allowing for voice control of channels and apps. The TV’s 24W Dolby Audio speakers and sleek metal bezel-less design enhance the viewing experience. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, ensuring compatibility with various devices.

TOSHIBA Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TOSHIBA TV offers Full HD resolution and runs on Android TV 11, providing access to a wide range of apps through the Google Play Store. It features a quad-core processor and 20W Dolby Audio speakers for smooth performance and high-quality sound. With two HDMI and two USB ports, users can connect multiple devices, while built-in Chromecast and Miracast facilitate screen mirroring and streaming.

Enjoy up to 53% off on 55 inch TVs Acer 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Acer TV boasts a 4K resolution QLED display with Dolby Vision and a wide colour gamut, delivering vibrant and precise colours. It includes Google TV for personalized content recommendations and supports various streaming apps. The TV features high-fidelity 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. With HDMI 2.1 ports, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, it offers excellent performance and connectivity, including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Sony Bravia TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution and Google TV platform, which integrates various streaming services and smart features. It has three HDMI ports and two USB ports for connecting external devices. The TV’s 20W output and Dolby Audio ensure clear and dynamic sound, while the X1 4K Processor enhances picture quality with advanced upscaling and motion handling technologies. Additional features include support for Apple Airplay and Alexa.

Get up to 59% off on 65 inch TVs on Amazon Sale TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This TCL TV provides a 4K UHD display and runs on Google TV, offering access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. It comes equipped with a 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage for smooth performance. The TV features Dolby Audio with 24W output and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. Its sleek design and multiple eye care features enhance the overall viewing experience.

Kodak 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Kodak’s 65-inch QLED TV features 4K resolution and advanced AMO technology for superior color accuracy and brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive viewing and sound experiences. The TV offers a wide range of apps and channels, including Netflix and Prime Video. With three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, it provides ample options for connecting various devices. The 40W audio output ensures high-quality sound.

Score up to 73% off on 75 inch TVs on Amazon Sale 2024 TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This TCL TV features a large 75-inch 4K UHD display and runs on Google TV, which provides access to a vast array of streaming services and apps. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TV includes multiple HDMI and USB ports, supports Dolby Audio with 30W output, and offers eye care features to reduce strain. Its sleek metallic bezel-less design complements its large screen.

Mi Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Mi Q1 Series TV boasts a 75-inch QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on Android TV 10 and features PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, offering a broad range of content and user-friendly navigation. The TV includes Dolby Atmos sound with 30W output and supports multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. It also features hands-free Google Assistant and a wide colour gamut for vibrant picture quality.

Buy 32 inch smart TVs with up to 43% discount on Amazon Redmi HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Redmi 32-inch TV offers HD Ready resolution with Fire OS 7, providing access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It includes a voice remote with Alexa for convenient voice control and seamless switching between DTH channels and OTT apps. The TV features a sleek metal bezel-less design and supports display mirroring via Airplay and Miracast. With 20W Dolby Audio output and multiple connectivity options, it delivers a good viewing experience in a compact size.

VW HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 32-inch TV features HD Ready resolution and runs on Android, providing access to a variety of apps and services. It includes built-in Wi-Fi for easy streaming and screen mirroring, and supports popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. The TV has a 20W stereo sound output and various viewing modes to enhance the audio-visual experience. With HDMI and USB ports for connectivity, it offers flexibility for connecting external devices. The frameless design adds a modern touch to its compact size.

