Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live. Don't wait for the right time to get a new laptop. This is time for you to act and snag heavy discounts on the laptops that you have been looking at for a while.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 has begun, bringing incredible discounts and deals across a wide range of categories. Among the most enticing offers this year are the stunning discounts on laptops, with savings of up to 45% on top models from leading brands.

From sleek ultrabooks and versatile 2-in-1 laptops to powerful gaming rigs and budget-friendly notebooks, the selection is vast and varied. Brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer are all participating, ensuring you have access to the latest technology and features at unbeatable prices.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In this article, we'll highlight some of the best laptop deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale in different categories. We'll cover key features, specifications, and what makes each model stand out, helping you make an informed decision. We will also divide the article for you in budget, gaming, professional and other segments for you to make a better decision during the Amazon sale. Furthermore, you can avail additional 10% discount with SBI credit card and EMI options.

Read Less Read More Check out discounts on affordable laptops under ₹ 30,000 for students: Students need a reliable machine that can handle their daily tasks without being hard on the pocket. Amazon Great Freedom Festival is a great time to have a new laptop for school, college and other learning.

The Lenovo V15 G2 is an excellent choice for students and light users seeking affordability and functionality. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, offering smooth performance for everyday tasks. Pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021, it provides essential tools for productivity. With up to 6.5 hours of battery life, Ethernet connectivity, and Dolby Audio, this laptop is perfect for studying, web browsing, and multimedia use. Get this during the ongoing Amazon sale.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is an ideal affordable laptop for students and light users. It boasts a 14-inch FHD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, ensuring reliable performance for daily activities. Weighing just 1.3 kg, it’s highly portable, perfect for on-the-go use. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, it offers a modern and user-friendly experience. The anti-glare screen and integrated graphics make it suitable for studying, browsing, and light entertainment.

More affordable laptop options during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale:

Get unique discounts on laptops under ₹ 50,000 for the budget conscious buyers The range of ₹50,000 is a sweet spot for multiple buyers. This price range offers the optimum price to performance ration for the consumers. Check out the top laptop models, including the gaming ones in this budget, during the Amazon sale 2024.

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop is perfect for professionals with minimal workload seeking performance and portability. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB), and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides clear visuals. Preloaded with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and McAfee security, this 1.48kg laptop ensures productivity and security, making it an ideal affordable option.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers and performance enthusiasts. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers powerful performance. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and vibrant visuals. Equipped with NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics, it's perfect for gaming and multimedia tasks. Pre-loaded with Windows 11, Alexa, and a 3-month Game Pass, this 2.32kg laptop offers great value and versatility.

More laptops under ₹ 50,000 for you:

Grab best deals on gaming laptops under ₹ 70,000 for constant fun and thrill Gaming laptops are sought after by a lot of buyers as gaming is a very coming hobby. Check out the popular and fully loaded gaming laptop models during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024.

The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 16GB RAM, delivers impressive performance for gaming and productivity. Its 15.6" FHD display offers sharp visuals, while the 4GB RTX 2050 graphics ensure smooth gameplay. With a premium metal body and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this laptop is perfect for gamers and creators seeking a reliable, high-performance device. The multicolour illuminated keyboard adds a stylish touch. Grab this laptop during the Amazon sale 2024.

The Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, is designed for serious gamers. Its 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and RTX 3050 6GB graphics provide stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With advanced cooling, Wi-Fi 6E, and AI Engine+, it ensures optimal performance. Preloaded with Windows 11, it’s ideal for gamers who demand high performance and reliability and are looking for a good option during the Amazon sale 2024.

Discover top deals on mobile workstation laptops on Amazon sale 2024: Mobile workstation laptops are sleek and come with high power and performance capabilities. Check out the top models with offers during the Amazon sale 2024 and save big.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is a powerful mobile workstation with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare provides clear visuals, while integrated AMD Radeon graphics handle light gaming and graphic tasks. With up to 9 hours of battery life, Dolby Audio, and pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s perfect for students and professionals seeking efficiency and portability.

The Dell Inspiron 5430, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD, is a high-performance mobile workstation. Its 14-inch FHD+ display offers vibrant visuals, while Intel Iris Xe graphics support demanding tasks. Features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Thunderbolt 4.0 for fast connectivity. With Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Dolby Atmos audio, and a sleek 1.59kg design, this laptop is ideal for professionals who need power and portability.

More deals on similar laptops during the Amazon sale 2024:

Buy premium gaming laptops with card discount and EMI option during the Amazon sale 2024: Premium gaming laptops can get a lot of work done. They are ideal machine for gamers, video editors, content creators, streamers and more. Check out the top deals and discounts on premium gaming laptops and get the best machine for you on Amazon sale 2024.

The Dell Alienware m18 R1 is a premium gaming powerhouse with an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, 64GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its 18" QHD+ FHD 165Hz display and NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 graphics deliver stunning visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is perfect for gamers seeking top-tier performance. Weighing 2.72kg and featuring a sleek Dark Metallic Moon design, it’s built for both power and style.

The MSI Titan 18 HX is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop featuring a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor, 64GB RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. Its 18" UHD+ MiniLED 120Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics ensure breathtaking visuals and seamless performance. With Windows 11 Home, this 3.6kg gaming beast is designed for serious gamers who demand the best. The sleek Core Black design adds a premium touch to this powerful and feature-rich machine.

More premium gaming laptops for you: