Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best 8PM deals on smartwatches, earphones, cameras and more

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is in its final stretch, and tonight’s 8PM deals are your last big chance to score some epic tech at killer prices. Whether you're eyeing a smartwatch upgrade, new TWS earphones, or want to grab that camera you've been waiting on, these limited-time evening drops are not to be missed.
Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black LeatherView Details
₹12,999
Google Pixel Watch 2 with the best of Fitbit Heart rate tracking, stress management, safety features – Android smartwatch – Polished Silver Aluminium Case – Porcelain Active Band – Wi-FiView Details
₹19,999
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)View Details
₹14,749
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details
₹13,999
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, HR, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in (Brown Leather)View Details
₹12,999
With discounts stacked alongside extra bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange benefits, it’s the perfect time to shop smarter. We've listed the best 8PM deals going live today so you don’t miss out before the sale wraps up tomorrow.
Snag top smartwatches from Samsung, OnePlus, Google and more with 50% off. Whether you need fitness tracking, calling features, or AMOLED displays, these watches deliver performance and style at unbeatable prices.
Grab up to 47% off on truly wireless earphones from JBL, OnePlus and more. These earbuds offer solid audio quality, low-latency gaming modes, and impressive battery life packed in compact, stylish cases.
Score massive discounts up to 69% on over-ear and on-ear headphones from brands like JBL, Sony, and more. From studio-quality wired headphones to bass-heavy wireless options, there’s something for every use case.
If you need immersive sound for work, music, or travel, these headphone deals are a great chance to upgrade without spending big.
Top-selling soundbars from LG, Sony and more are now available at up to 55% off. Whether you're enhancing your TV audio or creating a budget-friendly home theatre setup, there are powerful soundbar options across every price range. You can grab features like subwoofers, Dolby Audio, and HDMI ARC at incredible prices for a limited time.
Portable Bluetooth speakers from Sony, JBL, boAt, and others are now up to 56% off. From mini pocket-sized speakers to room-filling boomboxes, there’s something for every music lover. Enjoy deep bass, long battery life, and rugged designs that go wherever you go. These speakers are perfect for travel, parties, or casual listening.
High-performance cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony are now available with discounts of up to 32%. Whether you're a content creator or a beginner looking to upgrade from a smartphone, there are mirrorless and DSLR cameras with great deals.This sale includes kits with lenses and accessories too, so you get better value and everything you need to get started.
