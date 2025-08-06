Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best 8PM deals on smartwatches, earphones, cameras and more

Looking for the hottest 8PM drop during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025? We've rounded up the top evening deals across smartwatches, earbuds, cameras, and other top tech accessories.

Amit Rahi
Published6 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is in its final stretch, and tonight’s 8PM deals are your last big chance to score some epic tech at killer prices. Whether you're eyeing a smartwatch upgrade, new TWS earphones, or want to grab that camera you've been waiting on, these limited-time evening drops are not to be missed.

With discounts stacked alongside extra bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange benefits, it’s the perfect time to shop smarter. We've listed the best 8PM deals going live today so you don’t miss out before the sale wraps up tomorrow.

Smartwatch deals with 50% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Snag top smartwatches from Samsung, OnePlus, Google and more with 50% off. Whether you need fitness tracking, calling features, or AMOLED displays, these watches deliver performance and style at unbeatable prices.

TWS earphones with 47% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Grab up to 47% off on truly wireless earphones from JBL, OnePlus and more. These earbuds offer solid audio quality, low-latency gaming modes, and impressive battery life packed in compact, stylish cases.

Headphones with 69% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Score massive discounts up to 69% on over-ear and on-ear headphones from brands like JBL, Sony, and more. From studio-quality wired headphones to bass-heavy wireless options, there’s something for every use case.

If you need immersive sound for work, music, or travel, these headphone deals are a great chance to upgrade without spending big.

Soundbar deals with 55% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Top-selling soundbars from LG, Sony and more are now available at up to 55% off. Whether you're enhancing your TV audio or creating a budget-friendly home theatre setup, there are powerful soundbar options across every price range. You can grab features like subwoofers, Dolby Audio, and HDMI ARC at incredible prices for a limited time.

Bluetooth speakers with 56% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Portable Bluetooth speakers from Sony, JBL, boAt, and others are now up to 56% off. From mini pocket-sized speakers to room-filling boomboxes, there’s something for every music lover. Enjoy deep bass, long battery life, and rugged designs that go wherever you go. These speakers are perfect for travel, parties, or casual listening.

Camera offers with 32% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

High-performance cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony are now available with discounts of up to 32%. Whether you're a content creator or a beginner looking to upgrade from a smartphone, there are mirrorless and DSLR cameras with great deals.This sale includes kits with lenses and accessories too, so you get better value and everything you need to get started.

FAQs
8PM deals are limited-time offers that go live every evening during the sale, featuring flash discounts on gadgets and electronics.
Yes, 8PM deals are exclusive to that time slot and often include deeper discounts or limited-edition bundles on popular items.
They typically last until stocks run out or the next day begins, so it’s best to grab them fast!
Most 8PM deals are eligible for additional bank offers, cashbacks, and EMI options — check the product page for specifics.
Popular picks include smartwatches, TWS earbuds, DSLRs, fitness bands, power banks, and portable speakers.

