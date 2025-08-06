Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best 8PM deals on smartwatches, earphones, cameras and more

Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black LeatherView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Google Pixel Watch 2 with the best of Fitbit Heart rate tracking, stress management, safety features – Android smartwatch – Polished Silver Aluminium Case – Porcelain Active Band – Wi-Fi
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, HR, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in (Brown Leather)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Blue Mist/Soft Gold Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
JBL New Launch Tune Buds 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds, BTv5.4 with Auracast, TrueResponse Drivers, Adaptive ANC, Anti‑Wind + Transparency Modes, 30 Hrs Battery, Qi Fast Charge, 6‑Mics, 2Y Warranty, Black-Copper
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)
realme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation,11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver,48 Hrs Playtime,53 dB ANC,LHDC,45Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT 5.4(Glory Beige)
JBL Award Wining Tour Pro 3 Earbuds with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Dual Drivers with Spatial 360 Sound, 6 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,Smart Charging Case, BT 5.3 Auracast, Low Latency, Black
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, Black
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC,Adaptive Mode,Dual Drivers with Dual DACs,3D Audio,Upto 45hrs Music Playback,Dual-Device connectivity,47ms Low Latency[Storm Gray]
Sennheiser HD 560S Open-Back Audiophile Headphones,Neutral Reference Sound, Angled Transducers, Wide Soundstage,Detachable Cable, Lightweight, Natural Sound for Gaming, Detachable Cable, 2Y Warranty
Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Multi-Sensory Bass, Noise Isolating Over-Ear Fit, Up to 50 Hours Battery, Microphone for iPhone Android with Travel Bag - Black
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | Active Noise Cancellation, Sensory Bass, Dual Pairing, 50H Battery, Rapid Charge, Alexa Built-in | Preppy Summer
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition-Over Ear Headphones with Hybrid ANC,50 Hr Battery & Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming & Crystal Clear Calls,Designed in Germany - Copper
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black
LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY, 400W, 3.1.3Ch, Dolby Atmos & DTS: X, Tripple Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy, Triple Level Spatial Sound, Smart Up-Mixer, VRR/ALLM /120Hz, Wireless Subwoofer
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)
Sonodyne SAMĀ 5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Immersive, Clear, Powerful Sound, 400W, 3.1 Ch, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Optical, Wireless Sub
Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music (Black)
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
Sony Bravia Theatre HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC.
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX (HT-A9000)-Black
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - Black
JBL Authentics 200, Smart Home WiFi Speaker and Music Streaming, Voice Assist and Bluetooth Connectivity, Automatic Calibration, Compatible with Google Home & Amazon Alexa, Retro Design in Black
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)
Sony New Launch ULT Field 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Massive Bass|360° Party Light|25hrs Playtime|IP67|Shoulder Strap|Quick Charge|Built in Powerbank|Party Connect(SRS-ULT50)-Black
JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, ProSound with Powerful Bass Radiators, AI Sound Boost, Built-in Powerbank, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, IP67, Replacable Battery, Fast Charging (Blue)
Bose SoundLink Revolve+(Series II) Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth Speaker with 360° Wireless Surround Sound, 17 Hours of Battery Life, Water and Dust Resistant (Triple Black)

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore - Wireless Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, IP 67 Dustproof and Waterproof, Black AnthraciteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Nikon Mirrorless Z fc 20.9 MP Body with NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 [SE] Lens with Additional Battery, Camera Bag & 64 GB SD Card, Small Rig L-Shape Grip, Optical Zoom, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Fujifilm X-H2 40MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|Pixel Shift|IBIS System|Ultra High Resolution Mirrorless Camera|8k 30p|Subject Tracking with XF16-80mm f/1:4 Lens for pro Photographers and videographersView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400L 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera (Black) with 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | 4K Vlogging Camera | Tiltable LCD - BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Canon EOS R10 24.2MP RF-S18-150 F/3.5-6.3 IS STM Mirrorless Camera (APS-C Sendor, 4K UHD Video) for Wedding & Content Creators - BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR LensView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera - BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
