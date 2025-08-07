Final Hours! Don't miss up to 75% off on gaming monitors, gamepads, and a mouse at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale!

Gaming just got a serious upgrade. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live, and gamers can now score massive savings of up to 75% on their favourite accessories. From immersive monitors to RGB-loaded keyboards, precision mice and pro-level controllers, the range is stacked with essentials.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo Legion R25i-30 | 25 Inch (63.5cm) 165Hz FHD Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD Freesync, 99%sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B7GACBINView Details
₹12,900
Samsung 24" (60cm) Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor|FHD 1920 X 1080|180Hz|1ms(MPRT)|AMD Freesync|Ports-DP,HDMI|DP Cable|16.7 Million Colors|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|Bezeless|LS24DG300EWXXL|BlackView Details
₹10,099
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMIView Details
₹9,999
Samsung 34"(86.42cm) Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor|WQHD 3440 x 1440|1000R|165Hz|1ms|21:9|Wall Mountable|FreeSync Premium|Ports-DP, HDMI, Headphone|DP Cable|Eye-Saver|LC34G55TWWWXXL|BlackView Details
₹30,299
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | BlackView Details
₹11,590
Whether you’re building your first gaming setup or fine-tuning an existing rig, this is your chance to bag premium gear without breaking the bank. With additional bank discounts, cashback offers and no cost EMI, these deals make it the perfect moment to shop. Let’s check out the top categories worth exploring.
Get stunning displays with up to 52% off on gaming monitors. From ultra-wide to high refresh rate models, there’s something for every type of gamer. Whether you’re into fast-paced FPS games or immersive RPGs, now’s the time to upgrade.
Top brands like LG, Acer, Samsung, and BenQ are part of the offer. Look out for extras like cashback on select credit cards and No Cost EMI.
Experience smoother gameplay with high-quality gaming controllers now available at up to 61% off. Choose from wireless, wired, or Bluetooth options that work across consoles and PCs with minimal lag.
Popular brands like Microsoft, Sony and more are featured. Enjoy extra savings through EMI plans, bank card offers, and limited-time coupons while stock lasts.
Precision and speed are now more affordable with discounts of up to 76% on top gaming mice. With programmable buttons, adjustable DPI, and ergonomic designs, these mice give you a clear edge.
Brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair are offering great value. Look out for lightning deals, cashback, and additional discounts when you pay using select credit cards or EMI options.
From tactile mechanical switches to eye-catching RGB lights, get gaming keyboards at discounts of up to 64%. These keyboards are built for durability and precision, perfect for both work and play.
Brands like Corsair, Zebronics, and HP are offering exciting deals. Get even more value with bundled combos, No Cost EMI plans, and limited-time coupons on eligible products.
Step into immersive soundscapes with gaming headphones now at up to 77% off. Featuring deep bass, surround sound, and comfortable ear cushions, these are perfect for long gaming sessions.
Popular options from Razer, Logitech and HyperX are live now. Enjoy extra cashback, exchange offers, and card discounts for even better pricing during the sale.
Get smooth, responsive control with premium gaming mousepads at up to 86% off. Designed for accuracy and style, many options come with RGB lighting and anti-slip bases.
Big brands like Razer, HyperX and more are offering crazy low prices. Combine the deals with instant bank discounts or EMI options to maximise your savings this sale.
