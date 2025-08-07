Final Hours! Don't miss up to 75% off on gaming monitors, gamepads, and a mouse at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale!

The sale is now live with up to 75% off on gaming monitors, mice, keyboards and more. Enjoy cashback, card discounts and no-cost EMI benefits.

Amit Rahi
Updated7 Aug 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Top deals on gaming gear you cannot miss this week
Top deals on gaming gear you cannot miss this week

Gaming just got a serious upgrade. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live, and gamers can now score massive savings of up to 75% on their favourite accessories. From immersive monitors to RGB-loaded keyboards, precision mice and pro-level controllers, the range is stacked with essentials.

Whether you’re building your first gaming setup or fine-tuning an existing rig, this is your chance to bag premium gear without breaking the bank. With additional bank discounts, cashback offers and no cost EMI, these deals make it the perfect moment to shop. Let’s check out the top categories worth exploring.

Gaming Monitors now available at 52% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Get stunning displays with up to 52% off on gaming monitors. From ultra-wide to high refresh rate models, there’s something for every type of gamer. Whether you’re into fast-paced FPS games or immersive RPGs, now’s the time to upgrade.

Top brands like LG, Acer, Samsung, and BenQ are part of the offer. Look out for extras like cashback on select credit cards and No Cost EMI.

Gaming Controllers at up to 61% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Experience smoother gameplay with high-quality gaming controllers now available at up to 61% off. Choose from wireless, wired, or Bluetooth options that work across consoles and PCs with minimal lag.

Popular brands like  Microsoft, Sony and more are featured. Enjoy extra savings through EMI plans, bank card offers, and limited-time coupons while stock lasts.

Gaming Mouse deals up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Precision and speed are now more affordable with discounts of up to 76% on top gaming mice. With programmable buttons, adjustable DPI, and ergonomic designs, these mice give you a clear edge.

Brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair are offering great value. Look out for lightning deals, cashback, and additional discounts when you pay using select credit cards or EMI options.

Gaming Keyboards now up to 64% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

From tactile mechanical switches to eye-catching RGB lights, get gaming keyboards at discounts of up to 64%. These keyboards are built for durability and precision, perfect for both work and play.

Brands like Corsair, Zebronics, and HP are offering exciting deals. Get even more value with bundled combos, No Cost EMI plans, and limited-time coupons on eligible products.

Gaming Headphones at 77% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Step into immersive soundscapes with gaming headphones now at up to 77% off. Featuring deep bass, surround sound, and comfortable ear cushions, these are perfect for long gaming sessions.

Popular options from Razer, Logitech and HyperX are live now. Enjoy extra cashback, exchange offers, and card discounts for even better pricing during the sale.

Gaming Mousepads up to 86% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Get smooth, responsive control with premium gaming mousepads at up to 86% off. Designed for accuracy and style, many options come with RGB lighting and anti-slip bases.

Big brands like Razer, HyperX and more are offering crazy low prices. Combine the deals with instant bank discounts or EMI options to maximise your savings this sale.

FAQs
Yes, the sale is currently live and includes massive deals on gaming accessories.
You can enjoy up to 75 percent off on select gaming monitors, keyboards, mice and more.
Yes, top gaming brands are included in the sale with significant discounts and limited-time deals.
Absolutely, no cost EMI is available on eligible products with select credit and debit cards.
Yes, the sale covers both PC and console accessories including controllers for Xbox and PlayStation.

