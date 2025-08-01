Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Gaming PCs and accessories are up to 70% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is your perfect cue to level up your gaming setup. From powerful gaming PCs and immersive monitors to responsive keyboards and high-precision mice, there’s something here for every type of gamer.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price NXTGN Core I9 12th Generation Gaming/Editing/Trading Desktop PC (12900K CPU, Liquid Cooler with Display, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 4TB HDD, RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 5G WiFi& BT, Win11 Pro, 3 Yr Warranty View Details ₹1.42L Get This NXTGN Core i9 12900K 12th Gen Gaming PC | RTX 5060 Ti 16GB | 64GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD + 4TB HDD | ARGB Liquid Cooler | WiFi | Win11 Pro | Editing, Trading, Streaming Desktop PC View Details ₹1.61L Get This ASUS ROG Strix G22CH 2024, 20 Crore, Intel® Core™ i7-14700F 14th Gen, Gaming Desktop (16GB/1TB SSD/12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics/Windows 11/Extreme Dark Gray/8.40Kg), G22CH-71470F004WS View Details ₹1.96L Get This ASUS T500,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H,Gaming Tower(RTX 3050-6GB/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/with Gaming RGB Keyboard & Mouse(USB)/ Gray/5.9 Kg)T500MV-13420H022WS View Details ₹78,990 Get This ASUS ROG Strix G22CH 2024, 20 Crore, Intel® Core™ i7-14700F 14th Gen, Gaming Desktop (16GB/1TB SSD/12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics/Windows 11/Extreme Dark Gray/8.40Kg), G22CH-71470F004WS View Details ₹1.96L Get This View More

Whether you're a casual player or a competitive enthusiast, these limited-time deals on top gaming brands are worth exploring. With heavy discounts, credit card offers, and easy EMIs, now is the ideal time to upgrade your entire battle station.

Gaming desktop PCs up to 43% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Powerful gaming desktop PCs are now available at up to 43% off, featuring high end GPUs, fast processors, and superior thermal performance. Whether you're into AAA titles or competitive esports, these machines deliver every frame with precision.

From trusted brands like HP, ASUS, and more, this Amazon Sale is your chance to upgrade your battle station without burning through your budget.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

AIO PCs up to 31% off in Amazon Sale 2025 All in one PCs are perfect for gamers who want a clean setup without sacrificing performance. With up to 31% off, you get a compact system that still handles casual and mid tier games with ease.

These deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 are ideal for students and professionals who need both work and light play capabilities in a single device.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Gaming monitors up to 67% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 This Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 67% off on high refresh rate gaming monitors from brands like LG, BenQ, and Samsung. Expect 144Hz to 240Hz panels with crisp visuals and low input lag.

Whether you play fast paced FPS titles or immersive open world games, a good monitor will change the way you experience every frame.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Gaming controllers up to 69% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Enjoy console level comfort while playing on PC, phones, or tablets. Gaming controllers are now up to 69% off, including popular Xbox style models and Bluetooth enabled designs.

These controllers bring tactile precision, customizable buttons and wide compatibility, making them a must have for racing games, platformers, and action packed adventures.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Gaming keyboards up to 65% off in Amazon Sale 2025 Clicky or silent, wired or wireless, gaming keyboards are available at up to 65% off. Choose from mechanical, RGB backlit, and programmable options from Razer, Logitech, and Redragon.

A responsive keyboard adds speed and style to your setup, and this sale makes it easier than ever to snag a premium one on a budget.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Gaming mouse up to 84% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 With up to 84% off, this is the biggest drop on gaming mice we've seen in a while. Expect high DPI sensors, customizable buttons, and ultra low latency tracking.

Great for FPS, MOBA, and general play, these mice are perfect for competitive gamers looking for reliable precision at wallet friendly prices.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Gaming headphones up to 60% off in Amazon Sale 2025 Dive into surround sound with gaming headphones that are now available for up to 60% off. These headsets feature immersive audio, noise isolation, and crystal clear mic input.

Whether you're coordinating with teammates or soaking in game soundtracks, a good headset adds another dimension to your gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on earphones and headphones