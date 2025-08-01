Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on earphones and headphones

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is dropping massive discounts with up to 60% off on top tier headphones and earphones. From Sony and Apple to Bose, Samsung, JBL, Razer, and Logitech, you will find everything from powerful gaming headsets to ultra portable TWS buds, comfy neckbands, and classic wired options. Whether you are gaming, commuting, or zoning out to music, these deals are too good to ignore.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)View Details
₹2,299
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹5,000
JBL Wave Flex 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,4 mics for Crisp & Clear Calls,40 Hours Battery,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Multi-Point Connection (Black)View Details
₹2,499
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)View Details
₹2,999
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- WhiteView Details
₹3,989
Score high quality TWS earphones without breaking the bank. With deals reaching up to 62% off, this category is perfect for budget-conscious buyers who still want reliable audio performance. Discover picks from boAt, Noise, and more.
Get the best of truly wireless with premium earbuds now available at up to 56% off. Brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony are part of this lineup, offering advanced features like ANC, spatial audio, and longer battery life.
From wireless over-ear options to high fidelity studio-grade headphones, this section includes top deals from JBL, Bose, and Sennheiser. Save up to 43% while upgrading your listening experience.
For competitive players or casual gamers, you can now grab gaming headsets at up to 65% off. Top picks include Logitech G Series, Razer Kraken, and more with features like surround sound and RGB lighting.
Neckbands are a great mix of comfort and performance, and this sale brings you up to 60% off on popular options from Sony, Realme, OnePlus, and more. Whether you need something for the gym or daily commutes, these lightweight earphones offer a reliable audio experience with long battery life and fast charging support.
Wired earphones are far from outdated and offer unmatched audio consistency without latency issues. With up to 60% off on brands like boAt, JBL, and MI, now is the time to grab a dependable pair for your phone or laptop. They’re also a great backup for travel or meetings when wireless fails.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival kicks off: Best electronics deals you need to check out now
Big Savings! Amazon Sale is live for ALL! Get up to 40% off and beyond on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals are LIVE! Up to 65% off on smart TVs | Better entertainment at lesser price
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.