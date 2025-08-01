Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on earphones and headphones

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is dropping massive discounts with up to 60% off on top tier headphones and earphones. From Sony and Apple to Bose, Samsung, JBL, Razer, and Logitech, you will find everything from powerful gaming headsets to ultra portable TWS buds, comfy neckbands, and classic wired options. Whether you are gaming, commuting, or zoning out to music, these deals are too good to ignore.

Sennheiser CX 80s Wired in-Ear Earphones with in-Line Microphone, Superior Sound, One Button Smart Control, Lightweight Design, 3.5mm Jack, 3 Ear Tip Sizes, 2Y Warranty, Black

boAt Rockerz 110/Rockerz 109 Wireless in Ear Neckband with Up to 60 hrs Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, ENx Tech, ASAP Charging, BTv5.3,IPX5,Type-C Interface & Magnetic Power Buds(Active Black)

Portronics Harmonics Z7 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Upto 40 Hours Playback, 10mm Dynamic Driver, Gaming Mode, High Bass, IPX4 Water and Sweat Resistant, Type C Fast Charging(Black)

Noise Newly Launched Buds VS601 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Transparent Case Lid, Quad Mic ENC, Dual Device Pairing, 10Mm Driver, BT V5.3 (Graphite Black)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Gaming with Suspension Headband, Lightsync RGB, Blue Vo!Ce Mic Technology and Pro-G Audio Drivers-White

Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Wired On Ear Headset with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) White

Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White)

Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Over Ear Gaming Headset with Mic, ANC, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, 43H Playtime, Low Latency, Dual Surround Sound, Boom Mic, 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle, Discord-certified Dial (Black)

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper

Marshall Minor Iv Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30+ Hours of Playtime, Water-Resistant, Wireless Charging- Black

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

Bose Ultra Wireless Open Earbuds, Immersive Audio, Clip-On for Running with Openaudio Awareness, Up to 48 Hours Battery Life, Moonstone Blue - Limited Edition Color

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, Black

JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)

Samsung Galaxy in Ear Wireless Earbuds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy Ai | Adaptive ANC | Real-Time Interpreter | 24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | Ip57

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- White

JBL Wave Flex 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,4 mics for Crisp & Clear Calls,40 Hours Battery,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Multi-Point Connection (Black)

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)

Score high quality TWS earphones without breaking the bank. With deals reaching up to 62% off, this category is perfect for budget-conscious buyers who still want reliable audio performance. Discover picks from boAt, Noise, and more.

Get the best of truly wireless with premium earbuds now available at up to 56% off. Brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony are part of this lineup, offering advanced features like ANC, spatial audio, and longer battery life.

From wireless over-ear options to high fidelity studio-grade headphones, this section includes top deals from JBL, Bose, and Sennheiser. Save up to 43% while upgrading your listening experience.

For competitive players or casual gamers, you can now grab gaming headsets at up to 65% off. Top picks include Logitech G Series, Razer Kraken, and more with features like surround sound and RGB lighting.

Neckbands are a great mix of comfort and performance, and this sale brings you up to 60% off on popular options from Sony, Realme, OnePlus, and more. Whether you need something for the gym or daily commutes, these lightweight earphones offer a reliable audio experience with long battery life and fast charging support.

Wired earphones are far from outdated and offer unmatched audio consistency without latency issues. With up to 60% off on brands like boAt, JBL, and MI, now is the time to grab a dependable pair for your phone or laptop. They’re also a great backup for travel or meetings when wireless fails.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs

What is the maximum discount on headphones and earphones during the sale?

You can get up to 65% off on select headphones and earphones in this sale.

Are premium TWS earphones also included in the discounts?

Yes, premium TWS models from Sony, Apple, Samsung, and Bose are available at up to 56% off.

Is there any bank offer on earphones and headphones?

Yes, you can get instant discounts with SBI credit cards, EMI benefits, and exchange offers.

Can I get wired earphones for under ₹500?

Absolutely, there are wired options from brands like boAt and JBL starting under ₹500.

Are gaming headphones included in this sale?

Yes, top gaming headphones from brands like Razer, Logitech, and Zebronics are available with up to 65% off