Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on earphones and headphones

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
JBL Wave Flex 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,4 mics for Crisp & Clear Calls,40 Hours Battery,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Multi-Point Connection (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
realme Buds Air 7, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime, 52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LHDC, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant, BT v5.4(SlateGrey)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Wireless Earbuds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy Ai | Adaptive ANC | Real-Time Interpreter | 24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | Ip57View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds, BTv5.4 with Auracast, TrueResponse Drivers,Adaptive ANC,Anti‑Wind + Transparency Modes, 30 Hrs Battery, Qi Fast Charge, 6‑Mics, 2Y Warranty,Black- GraphiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Bose Ultra Wireless Open Earbuds, Immersive Audio, Clip-On for Running with Openaudio Awareness, Up to 48 Hours Battery Life, Moonstone Blue - Limited Edition ColorView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhoneView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Marshall Minor Iv Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30+ Hours of Playtime, Water-Resistant, Wireless Charging- BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - CopperView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Headphones, German Design, Adaptive ANC, 50H Battery, Sound Personalization, Touch Control, Multipoint Connectivity, Clear Calls,10 Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Over Ear Gaming Headset with Mic, ANC, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, 43H Playtime, Low Latency, Dual Surround Sound, Boom Mic, 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle, Discord-certified Dial (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
HyperX Cloud Iii – Wired Gaming Over Ear Headset, Pc, Ps5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53Mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10Mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5Mm – Black/Red (727A9Aa)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Wired On Ear Headset with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 2023 Edition: 50MM Titanium Drivers - HyperClear Super Wideband Mic - Noise-isolating Earcups - 70 Hour Battery Life - White - RZ04-04530200-R3M1View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Gaming with Suspension Headband, Lightsync RGB, Blue Vo!Ce Mic Technology and Pro-G Audio Drivers-WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS601 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Transparent Case Lid, Quad Mic ENC, Dual Device Pairing, 10Mm Driver, BT V5.3 (Graphite Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Portronics Harmonics Z7 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Upto 40 Hours Playback, 10mm Dynamic Driver, Gaming Mode, High Bass, IPX4 Water and Sweat Resistant, Type C Fast Charging(Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Rockerz 110/Rockerz 109 Wireless in Ear Neckband with Up to 60 hrs Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, ENx Tech, ASAP Charging, BTv5.3,IPX5,Type-C Interface & Magnetic Power Buds(Active Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sennheiser CX 80s Wired in-Ear Earphones with in-Line Microphone, Superior Sound, One Button Smart Control, Lightweight Design, 3.5mm Jack, 3 Ear Tip Sizes, 2Y Warranty, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}