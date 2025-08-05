Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Price drop on iPads, grab with up to 39% off

Explore top deals on the best tablets at the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale: Pick up the top brands at incredible prices Apple products gets high price cut during festive sales on Amazon and this Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 got great deals on iPads. These powerful tablets are perfect for students and professionals and comes in various size and hardware according to the needs.

Apart from the price cut that Amazon is offering, you get bank offers, cashbacks, no cost EMI and much more so you can afford your favorite iPad. In this article we are listing the best deals on iPads during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

Apple’s 10th Gen iPad combines a vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a fast A14 Bionic chip to offer smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and content creation. Grab it at 39% off during this Amazon Sale.

The device features 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 & 5G connectivity, all-day battery life, Touch ID, and a lightweight build for on-the-go use. Cameras include 12MP front and back options, great for photos and FaceTime.

This iPad Pro offers extraordinary performance thanks to the M2 chip, delivering silky multitasking and stunning graphics on an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. With 1TB storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and advanced dual cameras, it’s designed for creative pros, students, and power users.

Face ID, all-day battery, and the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation support add productivity. Extensive app support and advanced multitasking with Stage Manager enable a desktop-like experience.

LARGE DISPLAY

The new 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip boasts a brilliant Liquid Retina panel at 2732 x 2048 pixels, 256GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6E. With 12MP front/back cameras and Touch ID, it balances security and advanced imaging.

Ideal for those needing a large screen for multitasking, art, or entertainment, it offers support for Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, and powerful speakers. Perfect for users wanting high power without the full Pro price.

Apple’s new iPad Air 11″ (M3) is built for Apple Intelligence, featuring the advanced M3 chip, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display at 2360x1640, and 128GB storage. This is one of the cheapest iPad with M series chip

Boasting fast Wi-Fi 6E, versatile Touch ID, and 12MP front/back cameras, it’s designed for skilled multitasking, creative projects, and secure app access. The latest iPadOS brings Stage Manager and Apple Pencil Pro support, making it a superb mid-range choice with next-gen AI potential.

BEST PERFORMANCE

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (2024) features the new, ultra-thin design with an Ultra Retina XDR display, powered by the M4 chip. It has 256GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and advanced dual 12MP cameras (front/back). The display’s precision color and brightness suit both content creation and entertainment. LiDAR scanner, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro support are included for pro-level flexibility, ideal for designers and advanced users.

FOR PROFESSIONALS

Apple’s flagship 13-inch iPad Pro delivers the ultimate in tablet technology with M4 power, 2TB storage, 13″ Ultra Retina XDR display (2752 x 2064), Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, and the nano-texture glass for stunning visuals. Its 12MP dual cameras, LiDAR, Face ID, and Pencil Pro compatibility make it perfect for intensive creative work and multitasking. The 2TB model supports the biggest files for video editing and advanced productivity tasks.

COMPACT IPAD

Compact and ultra-portable, the latest iPad Mini features an 8.3″ Liquid Retina display, A17 Pro chip for Apple Intelligence, and 128GB storage. Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and advanced cameras support secure, quick use and content creation on the move. Designed for one-handed reading, note-taking, and Apple Pencil Pro, it’s the go-anywhere iPad for students, professionals, and travelers. Its small size doesn’t sacrifice power.

