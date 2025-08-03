Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 vs Flipkart Freedom Sale: Comparing MacBook deals

MacBook deals are heating up this Independence Day, with both Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart’s Freedom Sale rolling out major offers on Apple laptops.

Whether you're eyeing the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro, this comparison will help you navigate discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals across both platforms, so you can score the best value for your money.

Deals on Apple MacBook Air M4 The 2025 MacBook Air with Apple’s powerful M4 chip combines speed, efficiency, and AI capability in an ultra-portable 13-inch design. With 16GB unified memory, blazing-fast app performance, and up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s built for demanding multitaskers and creatives.

The Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors, while the 12MP camera, Spatial Audio speakers, and MagSafe charging offer a premium user experience. It’s also Apple Intelligence-ready, offering private, on-device AI assistance.

Deals on MacBook Pro M4 Pro The 2025 MacBook Pro powered by the M4 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance for intensive workflows like 4K video editing, coding, and design. With a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, paired with up to 18 hours of battery life, it offers serious power in a sleek, portable form.

Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, macOS integration with Apple Intelligence, and multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, the M4 Pro MacBook is built for professionals who need uncompromising speed and efficiency.

Deals on MacBook Air M3 The MacBook Air with the M3 chip offers a perfect balance of performance and portability. Its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU handle everyday multitasking, creative apps, and smooth streaming with ease—all while delivering up to 18 hours of battery life.

Lightweight and fanless, the 13-inch MacBook Air features a vibrant Liquid Retina display, MagSafe charging, and support for up to two external displays. Ideal for students, professionals, and casual users, it’s a future-ready, everyday Mac.

Deals on MacBook Pro M3 Pro The MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip is built for serious power users. Featuring a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, it handles demanding tasks like 3D rendering, video editing, and app development with ease—while offering up to 18 hours of battery life.

Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display delivers stunning visuals, and with advanced thermal efficiency, MagSafe charging, and support for multiple external displays, the M3 Pro MacBook is a top-tier choice for creative professionals.

Deals on MacBook Air M2 The MacBook Air M2 offers a sleek design with noticeably faster performance over its M1 predecessor. Powered by an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, it handles creative and everyday tasks effortlessly while staying ultra-quiet and cool.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and MagSafe charging, it’s ideal for students, professionals, and casual users seeking reliable performance in a slim, lightweight form.

Deals on MacBook Air M1 The MacBook Air M1 remains a fan-favorite for its unbeatable mix of performance and value. Featuring Apple’s first-generation M1 chip, it offers smooth performance for web browsing, productivity, and light creative work—all without a fan.

It’s compact, silent, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. The Retina display, Touch ID, and long-term software support make it a smart and affordable choice for students and everyday users entering the Apple ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.