Welcome to Day 2 of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale! Today’s spotlight is on incredible discounts of up to 77% on a wide range of furniture. Whether you're looking to upgrade your living room with a stylish sofa, enhance your bedroom with a new bed, or find the perfect table for your dining area, this sale has something for everyone. With top brands offering unbeatable prices, now is the perfect time to refresh your home décor. Check out these amazing deals and remodel your space with high-quality furniture at a fraction of the cost.

Up to 66% off on single beds

Single beds are ideal for people living alone, bachelor's or someone who wants to setup a guest room or a small secondary sleeping arrangement. Small size does not have to come with compromise on quality. Check out the deals on highly discounted single bed models.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Explosive offers of up to 73% on speakers, soundbars, and home theatres

Get up to 62% off on double beds for your home

Double beds are perfect for couples, families, or anyone looking to upgrade their primary sleeping arrangement. Enjoy spacious comfort without compromising on quality. Discover fantastic deals on double bed models that blend style, durability, and luxury. Now is the time to enhance your bedroom with a highly discounted double bed, offering both practicality and elegance. Check out the latest offers during the Amazon sale 2024.

Redo your home with up to 57% off on small sofa sets

Small sofa sets are perfect for apartments, cosy living rooms, or creating an inviting seating area in a compact space. Compact size does not mean a compromise on comfort or style. Explore the deals on highly discounted small sofa sets that offer both elegance and functionality during the Amazon Independence Day sale. Now is the time to enhance your home with a stylish and comfortable small sofa set. Check out the latest offers and find the perfect addition to your living space.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 2 deals: Travel in style and save upto 85% on these stylish luggage bags

Attend guests with luxury; Get up to 77% off on large sofa sets

Attend guests, throw parties, and ensure comfortable seating with large sofa sets for your larger than life living and drawing rooms. Get high discounts on large sofa sets during the Amazon Independence Day sale and change the look of your home.

Pair a cool coffee table with your new sofa set from Amazon sale 2024 at up to 75% off:

Complete your living room setup with stylish and functional coffee tables. Ideal for hosting guests or adding a touch of elegance, these coffee tables blend seamlessly with any décor. Enjoy up to 75% off during the Amazon Independence Day sale. Don’t miss these incredible discounts to refresh your home’s look and provide a perfect spot for drinks, books, and décor. Shop now on the Amazon sale and give your living space a chic update!

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 91% off on best gadgets such as smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones

Have dinner with your loved ones with up to 69% off on dining tables:

Share memorable dinners with your loved ones around stylish and sturdy dining tables. Perfect for family meals or hosting guests, these dining tables combine elegance and functionality. Enjoy up to 69% off during the Amazon Independence Day sale. Don’t miss these incredible discounts to upgrade your dining area and create a warm, inviting space for meals and gatherings. Shop now and find the perfect dining table for your home!

Blend storage with aesthetic with up to 57% off on small wardrobes

Combine functionality and style with elegant storage solutions. Perfect for decluttering and enhancing your home’s décor, these storage pieces offer both practicality and visual appeal. Enjoy up to 57% off during the Amazon Freedom sale. Don’t miss these incredible discounts to organize your space while adding a touch of elegance. Shop now and find the perfect storage solutions for your home!

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 55% discount on the best air conditioners from top AC brands

Redo your bedroom with big wardrobe options with up to 70% off

Upgrade your bedroom with spacious and stylish wardrobes. Perfect for organizing clothes and accessories, these wardrobes combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Enjoy up to 70% off during the Amazon Independence Day sale. Don’t miss these amazing discounts to refresh your bedroom and create a clutter-free space. Shop now and find the perfect wardrobe to enhance your room’s look and storage capacity!

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!