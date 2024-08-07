The eagerly awaited Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 has officially begun, presenting remarkable discounts and exceptional offers on a diverse selection of fashionable luggage bags. Whether you are gearing up for a quick trip or an extended vacation, this Amazon sale is the ideal opportunity to enhance your travel accessories. With savings reaching up to 85% on leading brands, you can travel elegantly without overspending.

From robust trolley bags to stylish duffel bags, there is an option for every type of traveller. Seize this opportunity to grab these outstanding deals and enrich your travel experiences. Shop today and make the most of this limited-time promotion to upgrade your travel essentials with high-quality luggage at fantastic prices.

Best Amazon deals on luggage sets- upto 85% off

1. Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55, 66 and 77 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags For Travel Set of 3, Suitcase For Travel, Graphite Blue

Stylish and lightweight, this set of three trolley bags offers scratch-resistant polycarbonate shells and 360-degree wheeling for smooth manoeuvrability. Features include a fixed combination lock and meet most carry-on and check-in size requirements.



2. American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set 55 Cms, 68 Cms & 77Cm Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage/Speed_Wheel Trolley Bag with Tsa Lock (Black), 78 Centimeters

This durable, scratch-resistant set includes small (55cm), medium (68cm), and large (77cm) trolley bags. Each features 4 smooth spinner wheels, extra packing space, and a TSA lock for added security. This 3-piece set is ideal for all your travel needs.

3. Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 68 Cms+78 Cms- Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard-Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Crimson Red), Medium, Large

Featuring a dual texture with a matte finish, this medium (68cm) and large (78cm) luggage set offers maximum packing space with cross ribbons and a U-shaped pocket. It is lightweight and sturdy, with 360-degree rolling wheels and a fixed combination lock.

Best Amazon deals on suitcases and trolley bags: upto 85% off

5. American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage/Trolley Bag with TSA Lock (Sea Green)

Made from dent-resistant polypropylene, this stylish suitcase features a recessed TSA lock, a smooth 4-wheel spinner system, and colour-coordinated components. With a 3-year global warranty across 120+ countries, it's perfect for stress-free travel.

6. Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue

This spacious polycarbonate suitcase features a durable, scratch-resistant exterior, a secure fixed combination lock, and eight wheels for effortless navigation. Its dimensions are 77x56x31 cm. Combining lightweight design with a stylish appearance, it includes contrasting beading for added flair.



3. Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage

7. Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage 24 Inch |65Cm Spinner Trolley Bag, Green

Weighing just 3.4 kg, this medium-sized check-in suitcase is constructed from robust polypropylene. It is equipped with eight silent spinner wheels, a combination lock, and a roomy interior that includes mesh pockets, along with coordinating accessories. Perfect for short trips, it also includes a 3-year warranty on the shell.

Best Amazon deals on duffle bags: upto 85% off

9. M MEDLER Epoch Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (Navy Blue)

This durable duffle bag features a 55-litre capacity, smooth rolling wheels, and multiple compartments (1 main, 2 front, 2 side). It is made from long-lasting nylon with extra side corner guards and water resistance.

10. Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built to Last Wheels and Trolley

This spacious duffle bag is designed to be lightweight and is made from long-lasting, water-resistant polyester fabric. It features robust, treaded rubber wheels, a retractable trolley handle, and a zippered pocket on the front. With dimensions of 53x29x29.5 cm and a capacity of 55 litres, it also includes a 2-year warranty.

9. Skybags Cardiff Polyester 55 Cms Travel Duffle Bag



Crafted from high-quality polyester, this 39-litre duffle bag is equipped with a butterfly lock for secure closure. It includes a spacious main compartment and several extra pockets to facilitate better organization. The bag measures 55 cm in length, 29 cm in width, and 30 cm in height, and it comes with a 3-year warranty from the manufacturer.

