The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 3 is offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products, including top-quality earphones and headphones. With discounts of up to 73% on popular brands such as Sony, boAt, Zebronics, and more, you can find the perfect audio device to suit your needs and budget.

From wireless earbuds designed for active lifestyles to over-ear headphones that provide immersive sound, the options are endless. Imagine enjoying your favourite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality, enhanced bass, and noise-canceling features, all without breaking the bank. This sale includes models with advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, long battery life, and built-in microphones for hands-free calls.

In this article, we will explore some of the best deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, highlighting key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers to elevate your audio experience. Shop now and find the perfect pair of earphones or headphones that match your style and preferences during the Amazon sale 2024!

Don't miss the deals and discounts on headphones

1. pTron Tangent Impulse Safebeats Open Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, 10H Playtime, Designed for Ear Health & Comfort, Bluetooth V5.3, Dual Device Pairing & Type-C Fast Charging (Active Black)

The pTron Tangent Impulse offers an ultra-lightweight design and open-ear comfort, making it perfect for long hours of use without ear pressure. Ideal for active users who need to stay aware of their surroundings, these headphones feature large 13mm dynamic drivers for immersive sound, Bluetooth V5.3 for strong connectivity, and dual-device pairing. With a 10-hour playtime, IPX5 water resistance, and Type-C fast charging, it's a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

2. boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation(Black)

The boAt Rockerz 550 is designed for those seeking powerful audio and extended playback. With a 500mAh battery offering up to 20 hours of use and 50mm dynamic drivers delivering immersive sound, it's ideal for music lovers and binge-watchers. Ergonomically structured with soft padded ear cushions and physical noise isolation, it ensures comfort and clear audio. Bluetooth V5.0 and dual connectivity (wireless and wired) make it a flexible option for various uses.

3. ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)

The ZEBRONICS THUNDER headphones are perfect for users needing long battery life and superior comfort. With an ergonomic design, adjustable headband, and soft ear cups, it's ideal for extended wear. The 60-hour playback time is a standout feature, along with dual pairing and ENC for clear calls. Suitable for gaming, music, and everyday use, these headphones offer a versatile audio experience with impressive sound quality and multiple connectivity options including AUX and Micro SD.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the ultimate choice for audiophiles and frequent travellers seeking top-tier noise cancellation. With industry-leading ANC, up to 30 hours of battery life, and quick charge capability, it ensures uninterrupted listening. Smart features like Speak-to-Chat, wearing detection, and touch controls enhance usability. Compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, and featuring multipoint connection, it's perfect for users demanding premium sound, convenience, and seamless integration with their devices.

Want a new pair of earphones? See the deals on Amazon sale 2024

The boAt Airdopes 141 is perfect for gamers and binge-watchers seeking extended playtime and low latency. With up to 42 hours of playback, ENx tech for clear calls, and BEAST mode for real-time audio, it ensures an immersive experience. The IPX4 water resistance, Insta Wake N’ Pair, and ASAP Charge for 75 minutes playtime in just 5 minutes make it a superb choice for active users who need reliability and convenience.

The Portronics Harmonics Z7 is ideal for music enthusiasts and gamers needing long battery life and high bass. With 40 hours of playback, 10mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast connectivity, it ensures a rich audio experience. The IPX4 water resistance and voice assistant support add convenience, while the enhanced gaming mode makes it a versatile choice for anyone seeking quality sound and durability in a wireless neckband.

The Boult Audio W20 is a great choice for those in need of quality and convenience in a wireless earbud. With 35 hours of playtime, Zen ENC mic for clear calls, and 45ms low latency for gaming, it offers exceptional performance. The 13mm bass drivers deliver rich audio, while the IPX5 water resistance ensures durability. Type C fast charging and intuitive touch controls make it perfect for active users and audiophiles alike.

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 is ideal for those needing powerful bass and long battery life. With up to 30 hours of playback and a 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of music, it offers convenience and performance. The 12.4mm bass driver ensures deep, rich audio, while the IP55 rating makes it water and sweat-resistant. Perfect for music lovers and active users, it delivers high-quality sound with anti-distortion technology.

