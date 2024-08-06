The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is officially live, bringing with it a plethora of incredible deals across all categories. One of the most exciting highlights of this event is the jaw-dropping discounts on top TV models from best-selling brands. Shoppers can now avail up to 65% off on a wide range of televisions, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system.

Amazon has something for everyone, ranging from a sleek 4K TV to a smart TV with the latest features, or a budget-friendly option. Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL are all part of this massive sale, offering high-quality models at unbeatable prices. From ultra-clear displays to immersive sound systems, these TVs are designed to enhance your viewing experience.

In this article, you will find the best deals available, highlighting the features and benefits of each model to help you make an informed decision. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings—start shopping now and bring home the TV of your dreams. With deals like these, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the ultimate destination for tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers alike.

Get top discounts on affordable 32-inch smart TVs

32-inch smart TVs are good options for people looking for affordable entertainment. These televisions are suitable for small rooms and living spaces. Know more about the top models and choose the one that fits your needs.

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series

The VW 32-inch Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV offers impressive features for its size. With a resolution of 1366x768, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle, it provides clear and vibrant visuals. Connectivity options include 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The 20W stereo output delivers robust sound. Smart features like built-in WiFi, screen mirroring, and wireless headphone control enhance convenience. A 1-year warranty from Visio World adds peace of mind.

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV combines quality and smart features. With a 1366x768 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, it offers crisp visuals. It has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for versatile connectivity. The 10W sound output with DTS Virtual delivers immersive audio. Running on Web OS, it includes Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and a mini TV browser. Additional features like Office 365 and Active HDR enhance its functionality.

More 32-inch TV options to choose from:

Choose from best-selling 43-inch TV options for your home:

43-inch smart TVs are best-selling on Amazon due to their versatility and picture quality. Know about the top models to choose from during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with its 3840x2160 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features versatile connectivity options, including 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. With 20W sound output and AI Sound, it delivers an immersive audio experience. Powered by WebOS, it supports numerous OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR 10 enhance picture quality. Includes a 1-year warranty.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV provides exceptional picture quality with 3840x2160 resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate. Connectivity is robust with 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The 20W output with Q-Symphony ensures rich sound. Smart features include a web browser, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay. With Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support, it delivers vivid visuals. Includes a 1-year standard warranty plus an additional year on the panel.

More 43-inch TV options to consider:

Opt for bigger screens with top-rated 50-inch TVs

Do you want to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with the entire family? Opting for a 50-inch TV would be the best option for you. Enjoy content with the entire family by buying a new 50-inch TV during the Amazon Independence Day sale.



VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED

The VU 50-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV offers exceptional visuals with its 3840x2160 resolution and 178-degree viewing angle. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.1. The TV features a powerful 104W DJ sound system with built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Smart features include Google TV, Chromecast, and handsfree mic. With HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and advanced gaming modes, it delivers a premium viewing experience. Includes a 1-year warranty.

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV combines stunning 3840x2160 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate for brilliant visuals. It offers robust connectivity with 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in Wi-Fi. The 20W AI Sound system provides virtual surround sound. Smart features include WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, and extensive OTT app support. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR10, this TV ensures a top-notch entertainment experience. Includes a 1-year warranty.

More 50-inch TV options for you:

Avail attractive discounts on 55-inch TVs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Do you like hosting people for a watch party of your favourite sporting event, movie, or TV show? Do you enjoy experiencing every detail on the screen? A 55-inch TV would be the best pick for you during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning visuals with a 3840x2160 resolution and 178-degree wide viewing angle. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and 20W Open Baffle speakers with Dolby Audio for clear sound. Smart features include Google TV, voice search, Chromecast, and support for popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The X1 4K Processor and Motion Flow XR100 enhance picture quality. Includes a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers brilliant visuals with its 3840x2160 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. The 20W sound system with AI Sound provides an immersive audio experience. Smart features include WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, and extensive OTT app support. The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR10 enhance the viewing experience. Includes a 1-year warranty.

More 55-inch TV options for you:

Bring the theatre to your living room with 65-inch TVs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale:

Who doesn't like a little extravagance? Don't break the bank and opt for heavy discounts and bank offers on the best 65-inch TVs available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a remarkable viewing experience with its 3840x2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree wide viewing angle. Equipped with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, it ensures comprehensive connectivity. The 20W Open Baffle speakers with Dolby Audio deliver clear and powerful sound. Smart features include Google TV, voice search, Chromecast, and support for popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Powered by the X1 4K Processor and Motion Flow XR100, this TV provides stunning picture quality. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

The OnePlus 65-inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV features a stunning QLED display with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It offers hands-free voice control with Google Assistant and a wide color gamut with DCI-P3 97%. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. The TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. Included components are a remote control, table stand base, and more. With Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for an immersive viewing experience. It includes a 1-year warranty, with an additional 1-year warranty on the panel.

More deals on 65-inch TVs for you:

