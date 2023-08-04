Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live for all. Check out top deals on smartphones under ₹15,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live for all. Check out top deals on smartphones under ₹15,0004 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on affordable smartphones under ₹15,000 include realme narzo N53, Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and Lava Blaze 5G.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale commenced for all the members and will run until August 8. Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. It will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs,smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.