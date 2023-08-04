Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live for all. Check out top deals on smartphones under ₹15,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale commenced for all the members and will run until August 8. Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. It will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs,smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

Previously, we curated a list of best deals on premium smartphones. Here are some of the best deals on affordable smartphones under ₹15,000.

realme narzo N53

The realme narzo N53 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹10,999. Customers can further reduce the value by exchanging their old smartphones worth up to ₹10,350. Realme Narzo N53 comes equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and offers 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other display features include 80Hz touch sampling rate, and 450nits brightness. There is a water drop notch at the front housing the front camera.

The realme smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 SoC chipset and runs on the company’s own realme UI 4.0 custom skin with a layer of Android 13 operating system. For camera duties, the handset boasts of an 8MP camera at the front. On the rear, Realme Narzo N53 features a 50MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5P Lens and an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹11,649 during the Amazon sale. Customers can further reduce the value by exchanging their old smartphones worth up to ₹11,050. It boasts a 6.60-inch FHD+ touchscreen display. Under its hood, the phone is driven by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor.

Running on the Android 12 operating system, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is fueled by a 6000mAh battery. The camera setup comprises a triple arrangement on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera. Complementing this is a 5-megapixel (f/2.2, ultra wide-angle) camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, all equipped with autofocus capabilities. For selfies, the front camera presents an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at ₹13,499 after a 25 per cent discount. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on using SBI credit card EMI transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value by exchanging their old smartphones worth up to ₹12,650.

It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. It boasts of a 64MP camera on the rear coupled with a 2MP secondary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33watt fast charging support.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128 Storage) is priced at ₹13,999. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on using SBI credit card EMI transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹13,250 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

It boasts a LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the phone's standout features is its performance, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, it houses a sizable 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera.

As for software, the phone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 skin right out of the box.

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) is priced at ₹12,499. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on using SBI credit card EMI transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹11,850 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

This handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and gets an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. The new variant also gets a memory card slot for expanding the memory by up to 1TB. In terms of battery life, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery optimised by the 7nm SoC.

The Lava smartphone runs on Android 12 OS and is claimed to offer a clean user interface. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display is a flat edge designed and comes with water drop-notch.