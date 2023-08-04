Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live for all. Check out top deals on smartphones under 15,000

realme narzo N53

The realme narzo N53 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹10,999. Customers can further reduce the value by exchanging their old smartphones worth up to ₹10,350. Realme Narzo N53 comes equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and offers 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other display features include 80Hz touch sampling rate, and 450nits brightness. There is a water drop notch at the front housing the front camera.