The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers unbeatable deals on a wide range of products. If you're looking to upgrade your home's water purification system, this is the perfect opportunity.

With discounts of up to 82% off, you can get the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at incredible prices. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is renowned for its massive savings and top-notch product selections, making it an event you don't want to miss.

Make sure your family has access to clean and safe drinking water by choosing from the best water purifiers available. Whether you're seeking advanced purification technology or budget-friendly options, this sale has something for everyone.

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale – your chance to invest in high-quality water purification solutions at a fraction of the cost with this Amazon sale.

1. Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, get the Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier, India's #1 water purifier. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it offers 30x impurity removal compared to local purifiers. Plus, with this Amazon sale, you can enjoy a free service plan worth ₹2000. Don’t miss this chance to secure one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

2. AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

Take advantage of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to get the AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier. Featuring 10-stage purification, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and a 12-litre storage tank, it suits all water types. Ensure your family has safe, clean water with one of the best water purifiers from top brands. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure high-quality purification at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

3. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

Grab the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This versatile purifier can be wall-mounted or used as a countertop unit and comes in sleek black with a 10L capacity. It ensures safe, clean water with advanced purification technology. With the ongoing Amazon sale, don’t miss this chance to get one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

More water purifiers below:

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale live now: Deals on electronics and appliances from top brands, up to 65% off

5. Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Don’t miss the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to get the Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier. With RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification and a 10-stage process, it offers an 8L capacity and a 4-in-1 health boost. This purifier needs no service for 2 years and includes a 2-year warranty with filters. Secure one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

6. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings| Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)

The HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L water purifier is available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It offers up to 60% water savings and features FiltraPower technology. This wall-mountable purifier ensures safe, clean water with its advanced six-stage purification process. Don’t miss the opportunity to get one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live: Avail up to 65% off on top TV models from best-selling brands

7. AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+CFM, Digital Display, Alkaline+Copper, SCMT(Silver Charged Membrane Tech) Wall Mount Water Purifier for Home

The AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It provides baby-safe water with 8-stage purification, utilizing 100% RO+CFM technology. This wall-mounted purifier includes a digital display and combines alkaline and copper benefits, along with SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology). With this Amazon sale, ensure your family enjoys clean, safe drinking water with one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Also read: Best RO water purifiers for home in India 2024: Top 9 picks that ensure your home gets clean drinking water

8. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF water purifier is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. With a 7L storage capacity, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. This purifier ensures safe drinking water and comes with a free service plan worth INR 2500. Enjoy peace of mind with one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Don’t miss this chance for quality water purification!

Check out premium water purifiers below:

Also read: Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 10 options with modern technology for clean and safe drinking water

10. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Available at a discounted price during this Amazon sale, the white and blue purifier offers RO+UF filtration with copper, zinc, and minerals, ensuring high-quality purification through a 5-stage process. With a 7L tank, it’s suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, making it a versatile choice for your home. Don’t miss the opportunity to own one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

11. KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier is a highlight of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Enjoy INR 1000 off on exchange and benefit from 4 years of free service. This ISI-marked purifier utilizes a multiple purification process, including RO, UF, TDS control, and UV LED tank, ensuring safe drinking water. With an 8L tank and a flow rate of 20 LPH, it’s perfect for your home. Don’t miss the chance to get one of the best water purifiers from top brands at unbeatable prices with the ongoing Amazon sale!

Also read: Best alkaline water purifiers to buy in 2024: Enhance your health with these top 10 choices

12. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | 10-Stage Water Purifier | Benefits worth ₹ 4500 | RO+UV+Active Copper | Taste Adjuster | Saves 50% Water | Suitable for all Water Sources

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 10-stage purifier requires no service for 2 years and offers benefits worth ₹4500. Featuring RO, UV, and Active Copper technology, it includes a taste adjuster and saves 50% water. Suitable for all water sources, this purifier ensures clean, safe drinking water for your home. Don’t miss the opportunity to get one of the best water purifiers from top water purifier brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival!

Similar articles for you

Best RO water purifier: Top 10 picks with advanced filtration process for pure, safe and fresh water at home

How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Top 9 options with smart features for clean drinking water

Best commercial water purifiers with RO: Top 5 picks to choose from

Best water purifiers for clean, fresh and refreshing water every day: top 10 picks

FAQs

Question : What is a water purifier?

Ans : A water purifier is a device that removes impurities, contaminants, and harmful microorganisms from water to ensure safe and clean drinking water. Different types of purifiers use various technologies, such as RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration), to achieve this.

Question : How do I know which water purifier is right for my home?

Ans : The right water purifier depends on the quality of your water source. For borewell water with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), an RO purifier is ideal. If you have municipal water, a UV or UF purifier may suffice. It's essential to test your water quality and choose a purifier that meets your specific needs.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies by model and usage. Generally, pre-filters should be replaced every 6–12 months, while RO membranes and post-filters may last 2–3 years. Always refer to the manufacturer's guidelines for specific recommendations on maintenance and filter replacement.

Question : Can water purifiers remove all types of contaminants?

Ans : While water purifiers are effective at removing many contaminants, not all purifiers eliminate every type. For example, RO purifiers are excellent for dissolved solids, while UV purifiers are effective against bacteria and viruses. Choose a purifier that targets the specific contaminants present in your water supply.

Question : Is purified water safe for drinking?

Ans : Yes, purified water is generally safe for drinking, as it undergoes rigorous filtration processes to remove harmful substances. However, it's essential to maintain your purifier properly and follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure the water remains safe and free from contaminants.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!