The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is commencing today at 12 PM IST, exclusively for Prime members. For non-Prime members, the sale will begin from August 4 onwards.

Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale will run until August 8 and will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones, you should not miss.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at ₹1,27,999 instead of ₹1,39,900. Customers can avail a flat ₹3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit card transaction on the minimum purchase value of ₹83940. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹54,950 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

Motorola razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola razr 40 Ultra (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at ₹89,999 instead of ₹1,19,999. Customers can avail a flat ₹7000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transaction on the minimum purchase value of ₹80000. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹54,950 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB, 256GB Storage) variant is available at a discounted price of ₹1,24,999. Customers can avail a flat ₹8000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card transaction on the minimum purchase value of ₹50000. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹64,950 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is available at a discounted price of ₹56,999. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹54,149 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

The iQOO 9 Pro 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) variant is available at a discounted price of ₹44,990. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. Additionally, they can further reduce the value up to ₹40,200 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.