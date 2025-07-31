Amazon Great Freedom Festival vs Flipkart Freedom Sale: Price drop comparison for MacBook models

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is now live, and Flipkart Freedom Sale kicks off on August 1. If you’ve been eyeing a MacBook, this is a smart time to compare deals. Both platforms are offering price drops on select models, but the timing and discounts vary.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details ₹91,400 Get This Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹1.85L Get This Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Midnight View Details ₹1.40L Get This Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black View Details ₹3.66L Get This 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details ₹73,990 Get This View More

In this article, we’re putting Amazon and Flipkart side by side to help you decide where the better MacBook offers are. From base M1 models to the latest M4 variants, we’re tracking real-time pricing differences and limited-time bank offers so you can make the most cost-effective choice during this Independence Day sale period.

Deals on the latest MacBook Air M4 The 2025 MacBook Air with M4 chip combines serious speed and stunning portability. With a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and Apple Intelligence baked in, multitasking, editing, and AI-powered tools run effortlessly. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 18-hour battery life, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports round out a sharp, reliable laptop that handles work, play, and everything in between, all in a lightweight frame.

Price on Amazon

Price on Flipkart (Click on image)

MacBook air M4 on Flipkart Freedom Sale

Deals on the new MacBook M4 Pro The 2024 MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M4 Pro chip brings unmatched performance. Its 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU accelerate creative workflows, code compilation, and AI‑based apps. With 24 GB Unified Memory and 512 GB SSD, multitasking stays fluid even under heavy loads. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display delivers vivid contrast, deep blacks, and sharp detail. Apple Intelligence tools streamline tasks, while battery efficiency keeps you going.

Price on Amazon

Price on Flipkart

MacBook Pro M4 on Flipkart freedom sale

Big discounts on MacBook Air M3 The 2024 MacBook Air 15″ with M3 chip delivers fast, efficient performance for work or entertainment. It features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 16 GB unified memory, and 512 GB SSD for smooth multitasking. With a sleek Midnight finish, it includes a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID for secure access. Lightweight yet powerful, it's a great pick for students, professionals, and creators who need speed and portability.

Price on Amazon

Price on Flipkart

MacBook Air M3 on Flipkart freedom sale

Score big offers on the MacBook Pro M3 The 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 Max chip delivers top-tier performance with a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU. Designed for pros handling intense workloads like 3D rendering or video production, it packs 48 GB unified memory and 1 TB SSD storage. The large Liquid Retina XDR display, long battery life, and macOS optimizations make it a powerhouse for demanding creators, engineers, and developers needing speed, stability, and graphics performance.

Price on Amazon

Price on Flipkart

MacBook M3 Pro on Flipkart freedom sale

Want a cheaper MacBook? Check out the MacBook Air M2 models on sale The 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. It features 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, and a vibrant Liquid Retina display. The 1080p FaceTime HD camera, backlit keyboard, and slim design make it ideal for students and professionals. Seamlessly works with iPhone and iPad, offering a connected Apple ecosystem experience in a lightweight, portable build. Perfect for on-the-go work, streaming, or multitasking.

Price on Amazon

Price on Flipkart

MacBook Air M2 on Flipkart freedom sale

Go Pro this sale season with the Apple MacBook Pro M2 The MacBook Pro (16.2-inch) with M2 Max chip packs a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, designed for demanding creative work. It features 32 GB unified memory, 1 TB SSD storage, and a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. Built for professionals editing videos, 3D models, or multitasking across apps. Seamlessly integrates with iPhone and iPad, offering a powerful, connected workflow in a sleek and premium design. Ideal for serious performance needs.

Price on Amazon