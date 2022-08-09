Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best smartphones under Rs. 25,000

OnePlus has come with a new market strategy this year. It has launched its first phone below Rs. 25,000 price range. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at a price of Rs. 18,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This device has been offered after a discount of five per cent. Additionally, an exchange of old phone discount is also available with this phone up to Rs. 12, 750.

