Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best smartphones under Rs. 25,000

Apart from premium deals on smartwatches and laptops, the technology giant Amazon is also offering great discounts on the latest smartphones during its Great Freedom Festive Sale.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon, an e-commerce giant is back with its Great Freedom Sale ahead of the festive season. Apart from premium deals on smartwatches and laptops, the technology giant is also offering great discounts on the latest smartphones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon, an e-commerce giant is back with its Great Freedom Sale ahead of the festive season. Apart from premium deals on smartwatches and laptops, the technology giant is also offering great discounts on the latest smartphones.
The smartphone brand is offering a massive discount on iQoo Z6 Pro 5G during the Amazon sale. This handset is available at price of Rs. 23,999 instead of Rs. 27,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. A discount of 14 per cent has been announced on the given mobile.
The smartphone brand is offering a massive discount on iQoo Z6 Pro 5G during the Amazon sale. This handset is available at price of Rs. 23,999 instead of Rs. 27,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. A discount of 14 per cent has been announced on the given mobile.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus has come with a new market strategy this year. It has launched its first phone below Rs. 25,000 price range. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at a price of Rs. 18,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This device has been offered after a discount of five per cent. Additionally, an exchange of old phone discount is also available with this phone up to Rs. 12, 750.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus has come with a new market strategy this year. It has launched its first phone below Rs. 25,000 price range. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at a price of Rs. 18,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This device has been offered after a discount of five per cent. Additionally, an exchange of old phone discount is also available with this phone up to Rs. 12, 750.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung M52 5G
Samsung M52 5G
Samsung’s M52 5G gets a heavy discount during the Amazon sale, as its 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs. 21,999 instead of Rs. 36,999. Whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will be available for sale at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 34,999. Samsung has offered 41 per cent and 43 per cent discount on both the phones, respectively.
Samsung’s M52 5G gets a heavy discount during the Amazon sale, as its 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs. 21,999 instead of Rs. 36,999. Whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will be available for sale at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 34,999. Samsung has offered 41 per cent and 43 per cent discount on both the phones, respectively.
This iQoo 5G smartphone is available at a discount price of Rs. 18,990 instead of Rs. 29,990 after a discount of 37 per cent for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. There is an additional discount by Amazon in exchange for an old phone up to Rs. 12,750.
This iQoo 5G smartphone is available at a discount price of Rs. 18,990 instead of Rs. 29,990 after a discount of 37 per cent for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. There is an additional discount by Amazon in exchange for an old phone up to Rs. 12,750.
Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73
Vivo Vivo Y73 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990 instead of Rs. 24,990. There is a discount of 20 per cent on the handset for the 8GB with 128GB storage variant of the phone. There is an additional discount by Amazon in exchange for an old phone up to Rs. 12,750.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vivo Vivo Y73 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990 instead of Rs. 24,990. There is a discount of 20 per cent on the handset for the 8GB with 128GB storage variant of the phone. There is an additional discount by Amazon in exchange for an old phone up to Rs. 12,750.