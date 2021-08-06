Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live on its site and the offers and deals will remain available till 9 August 11:59 PM. Amazon India has curated deals on consumer electronics, personal computers & accessories. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI.

The e-commerce company is offering deals from Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Boat, Sony, JBL, Amazfit, Noise, Boat, Oppo, Maono, Rode and more. Additionally, Amazon has claimed to offer up to 40% off on newly launched laptops from brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, LG and more.

Here are some of the products available during the sale:

LG Gram 11th Gen Core i5: LG gram comes with a display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop is extremely light at 999 gms. The laptop gets Thunderbolt 4 that allows users to connect display of resolution up to 5K. The laptop can be purchased at a price of ₹73,990.

Victus by HP Ryzen 7 5800H 16.1-inch Laptop: The Victus is a 16.1-inch gaming laptop by HP Ryzen. The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics. It gets 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM. The laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Free upgrade to Windows 11 and a pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. The laptop can be purchased at a price of ₹1,04,990.

boAt Airdopes 441: The TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm drivers and capacitive touch controls. The earbuds also get stereo calling feature. The earbuds comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Each earbud has a battery capacity of 35mAh. The company claims it can provide up to 5 hours of playback time in a go and get an additional 25H of playback with the carry case. The TWS Airdopes 441 will be available for ₹1,799.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch: The smartwatch comes with a colour LCD display with a round dial and capacitive touch. The smartwatch gets ambient light display for automatic adjustment of brightness. It monitors heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen levels). The smartwatch can be purchased at a price of ₹2,999.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: The instant camera with a selfie mirror and close-up lens is also available on sale. It comes with a high-key mode for brighter photos and the automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings. The camera can be purchased for a price of ₹5,699.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics