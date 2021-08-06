Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Deals on laptops, earbuds, accessories. Details here

boAt Airdopes 441: The TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm drivers and capacitive touch controls. The earbuds also get stereo calling feature. The earbuds comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Each earbud has a battery capacity of 35mAh. The company claims it can provide up to 5 hours of playback time in a go and get an additional 25H of playback with the carry case. The TWS Airdopes 441 will be available for ₹1,799.