Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on smartwatches: Up to 70% off on Samsung, Apple and more

Smartwatches have now become powerful lifestyle companions that help you stay active and organised, all from your wrist. If you're someone who wants quick access to calls, messages, music, or notifications without constantly reaching for your phone, a smartwatch is worth considering.

For fitness enthusiasts, it doubles up as a health tracker, monitoring heart rate, sleep, stress levels, calories, and workouts in real-time. Some models even offer advanced features like SpO2 tracking, GPS, fall detection, and menstrual cycle monitoring. They’re also great for managing your schedule, setting reminders, or even using voice assistants on the go.

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, smartwatches from top brands like Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, Samsung, and Apple are available at massive discounts.

Track your health in real-time and stay connected without your phone with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE. Designed for Android users, it features advanced BP and ECG monitoring, sleep coaching, fall detection, and contactless payments via Samsung Wallet. You can enjoy uninterrupted access to calls, texts, and music through LTE connectivity.

Managing workouts or making secure payments, this smartwatch does it all from your wrist. With a stunning 47mm black design, 16GB storage, and Wear OS 4.0, it's a top pick during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. Get it at 55% off, plus bank offers, no-cost EMI, and free delivery.

OnePlus Watch 2 (Black Steel) combines elegant design with powerful features. It runs on Wear OS 4 and is powered by a dual-chip setup (Snapdragon W5 + BES2700), offering smooth performance with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Its 1.43" AMOLED display peaks at 1000 nits, while the stainless steel build and sapphire crystal cover ensure durability (MIL-STD-810H certified).

Enjoy up to 100 hours battery life in Smart Mode and 12 days in Power Saver. With 100+ sports modes, dual-frequency GPS, and comprehensive health tracking, it's ideal for fitness lovers. Now at 14,749 with 47% off with additional bank offers and a ₹1000 coupon.

Amazfit Active 2 Square (Leather Black) blends style and performance with a polished stainless steel body and 1.75" AMOLED display boasting 2000 nits brightness. Powered by Zepp OS, it offers built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, and 160+ workout modes. You get up to 10 days of battery life (5 days with heavy use), 24/7 health monitoring, sleep tracking, and advanced workout insights via Zepp Coach.

Sapphire crystal glass ensures durability, while free downloadable maps and turn-by-turn voice navigation add to the smart features. Get it now for ₹12,999 (50% off), with additional bank offers, cashback, and no-cost EMI.

The boAt Storm Infinity (Active Black) smartwatch is built for both style and performance, offering an impressive 81% discount during the Freedom Sale. Fueled by a massive 550mAh battery, it delivers up to 15 days of battery life and supports ASAP fast charging. Its 1.83” HD display with functional crown ensures easy navigation, while Bluetooth calling keeps you seamlessly connected.

This watch covers all your fitness needs with heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking, plus multiple sports modes. SOS emergency alerts and a built-in game add convenience and safety, making it a complete smart companion for men and women.

Upgrade your style and fitness game with the Noise Twist Go smartwatch. Featuring a round 1.39" display and a premium metal build, this smartwatch combines elegance with smart utility. Enjoy seamless Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces, 100+ sports modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep analysis.

Its IP68 rating ensures durability, while the NoiseFit app boosts your health journey. It’s now available during the Amazon Freedom Sale at 68% off! Additional bank offers and no-cost EMI options available. Comes with a 1-year warranty and free delivery.

Stay connected and healthy with the Apple Watch Series 8, a premium fitness tracker that goes beyond the basics. With built-in blood oxygen monitoring, ECG apps, and temperature sensing, it offers deep insights into your wellness. Use Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS for added safety.

Its Always-On Retina display ensures visibility, while water resistance makes it ideal for workouts and outdoor use. Thanks to cellular connectivity, you can call, text, or stream without your iPhone. Enjoy up to 40% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a sleek and functional smartwatch with a vibrant 1.96" AMOLED display, Always-On mode, and advanced in-built GPS. Enjoy Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction for clear conversations, and track your fitness with 5ATM water resistance and an impressive 18-day battery life.

Powered by HyperOS, it delivers smart notifications and essential health insights. Available now for just ₹3,199 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, with up to 54% off plus additional bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is built for adventure. With a rugged, ultratough design that's water-rated up to 100 meters, it’s ideal for outdoor explorers and fitness enthusiasts. It features built-in sports apps for running, cycling, swimming, and strength training, and supports multiple satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) for accurate tracking.

You also get VO2 Max, barometric altimeter, 3-axis compass, and 24/7 health monitoring including heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox, and respiration tracking. Get smart notifications, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 28 days battery life.

Huawei Band 9 Smartwatch (Black) is your lightweight fitness companion, weighing just 14g and designed with a skin-friendly, sweat-wicking strap for all-day comfort. It features HUAWEI TruSleep™ 4.0 for advanced sleep tracking and TruSeen™ 5.5 for real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Enjoy up to 14 days of battery life, with fast charging that gives 2 days' use in just 5 minutes. With 100+ workout modes—including pro-level swim tracking—this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android. Intelligent brightness adjustment ensures visibility in any lighting.

Upgrade your wristwear with the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smartwatch, now at just ₹1,399 (89% off) during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. This feature-rich watch boasts a 1.39-inch TFT full-touch display with 280 NITS brightness, ideal for bright outdoor visibility. Stay on top of your fitness goals with 120+ sports modes, SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.

The sleek metal body and Milanese strap offer both durability and elegance. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, voice assistant, and smart notifications on the go. Perfect for both men and women, it combines premium style with smart functionality at an unbeatable price.

