The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale commenced for all the members and will run until August 8. Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. It will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs,smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

We have curated a list of best deals on tablets for you. If you were looking for tablet to

Here are the top deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale:

Lenovo Tab M10 5G:

The Lenovo Tab M10 is available at a 45 percent discount at a price of ₹25,999. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a 10.1 inch FHD+ display which is ideal for the gaming enthusiasts out there.

Oppo Pad Air:

Oppo Pad Air was launched in India at a price of ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64 GB storage model. During the Amazon sale, the tablet is available at a price of ₹14,999 with added discount by using the SBI credit card.

The tablet comes packed with the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with a 10.36 inch 2K Display making it ideal for watching movies and reading books.

Honor Pad X8:

The Honor Pad X9 is available at a price of ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage model during the Amazon sale. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor paired with an 11.5 inch 2K display which is claimed to last around 13 hours with the 7,250 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab M9:

Lenovo Tab M9 is available at a discounted price of ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. The tablet comes powered with the Mediatek Helio G80 processor paired with 9 9-inch IPS display that supports up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Tab A8:

Samsung Tab A8 is available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. The tablet is powered by a UniSOC T618 Hexa core processor along with a 10.5-inch TFT display.