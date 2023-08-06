Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top deals on tablets under ₹30,0001 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers up to 45% off on tablets including Lenovo Tab M10 5G, Oppo Pad Air, Honor Pad X8, and Lenovo Tab M9.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale commenced for all the members and will run until August 8. Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. It will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs,smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.