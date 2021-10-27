Amazon India has announce ‘Headphone Finale Days’ for deals on products from boAt, pTron, Samsung, Redmi, Sennheiser, Sony, and more. Customers can get up to 80% off on headphones during Headphone Finale Days which will be live until 28 October.

Here are some of the deals offered on Amazon India during the ‘Headphone Finale Days’:

boAt Rockerz 245v2: It comes with Bluetooth V5.0, play-time up to 8 Hours, and is IPX5 sweat and water resistant. Get this stunner for ₹699.

boAt Rockerz 255: The boAt Rockerz 255 comes with a battery backup of upto 8 hours. It gets Bluetooth 5.0 Technology. The boAt Rockerz 255 is selling for ₹799.

pTron Bassbuds Pro: In-ear True Wireless Stereo pTron Bassbuds earbuds features Bluetooth v5.1, touch control surface. The earbuds are priced at ₹899.

Redmi 2C: Redmi earbuds 2C gets up to 12 hours of playback time with the case & up to 4 hours of playback time in a single charge. The Redmi earbuds 2C gets IPX4 splash & sweat resistance. The earbuds are priced at ₹849.

Samsung Buds Pro: These true wireless earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). It also comes with Voice Detect that instantly switches from ANC to Ambient sound. The earbuds are priced at ₹8,990.

Sennheiser CX400BT: The CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds come with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers. The product will be selling at ₹6,990.

Sony WH-1000XM3: The earbuds get Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and gets built-in amplifier integrated in HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The earphones can be purchased at a price of ₹15,990.

