Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Deals on headphones from boAt, Sennheiser, Sony, Redmi, Samsung1 min read . 06:45 PM IST
- Customers can get up to 80% off on headphones during Headphone Finale Days which will be live until 28 October.
Amazon India has announce ‘Headphone Finale Days’ for deals on products from boAt, pTron, Samsung, Redmi, Sennheiser, Sony, and more. Customers can get up to 80% off on headphones during Headphone Finale Days which will be live until 28 October.
Here are some of the deals offered on Amazon India during the ‘Headphone Finale Days’:
boAt Rockerz 245v2: It comes with Bluetooth V5.0, play-time up to 8 Hours, and is IPX5 sweat and water resistant. Get this stunner for ₹699.
boAt Rockerz 255: The boAt Rockerz 255 comes with a battery backup of upto 8 hours. It gets Bluetooth 5.0 Technology. The boAt Rockerz 255 is selling for ₹799.
pTron Bassbuds Pro: In-ear True Wireless Stereo pTron Bassbuds earbuds features Bluetooth v5.1, touch control surface. The earbuds are priced at ₹899.
Redmi 2C: Redmi earbuds 2C gets up to 12 hours of playback time with the case & up to 4 hours of playback time in a single charge. The Redmi earbuds 2C gets IPX4 splash & sweat resistance. The earbuds are priced at ₹849.
Samsung Buds Pro: These true wireless earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). It also comes with Voice Detect that instantly switches from ANC to Ambient sound. The earbuds are priced at ₹8,990.
Sennheiser CX400BT: The CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds come with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers. The product will be selling at ₹6,990.
Sony WH-1000XM3: The earbuds get Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and gets built-in amplifier integrated in HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The earphones can be purchased at a price of ₹15,990.
