Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Laptops under 30,000 for students

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Laptops under ₹30,000 for students1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale started on September 23.
- The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discount.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale goes on. The sale started on September 23 and offers heavy discounts on products across categories including fashion, smartphones, laptops, electronic appliances and more. If you are looking to buy a student laptop under ₹30,000, take a look
Asus VivoBook 15 (2021)
Asus VivoBook 15 (2021) is currently selling at a discounted price of ₹25,990 on Amazon. The laptop has a 15.6-inch LED-backlit LCD display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768. The device offers 82% screen-to-body ratio and comes powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The laptop comes pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and has a battery life of up to 6 hours.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has a 15.6-inch HD screen. It is up for sale at a discounted price of ₹27,490 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The laptop comes powered by 4th Gen Intel celeron N4020 processor and is equipped with a 720 MP with privacy shutter, fixed focus and array microphone. The device has dual 1.5watt stereo speakers.
HP Chromebook 14a
HP Chromebook 14a is up for grabs at ₹21,990 in Amazon sale. The laptop has a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display and runs on Chrome 64 operating system. The device comes with Fast charge support and has built-in Google Assistant. It packs 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB eMMC storage.
Honor MagicBook X 15
After a discount of 40%, Honor MagicBook X 15 can be purchased at ₹29,990 on Amazon. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD Full view IPS anti-glare screen. The device is equipped with a 65W Type-C power adapter and can charge up to 59% battery in just 30 minutes. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home 64-bit processor and features a 2-in-1 fingerprint scanner.
