Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Laptops under 30,000 for students

After a discount of 40%, Honor MagicBook X 15 can be purchased at ₹29,990 on Amazon. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD Full view IPS anti-glare screen. The device is equipped with a 65W Type-C power adapter and can charge up to 59% battery in just 30 minutes. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home 64-bit processor and features a 2-in-1 fingerprint scanner.

