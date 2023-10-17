Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Budget TVs at up to 60% off

In the digital age, the television is not just a device; it's a portal to a world of entertainment, information, and connectivity. As we grow, so does our demand for modern technology that transforms our living rooms into immersive home theatres. The great Indian festival 2023 arrives as the light of change, offering a golden opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with budget-friendly TVs at unmatched discounts of up to 60% off. TV is a multifunctional wonder that rises above its primary purpose of broadcasting shows and movies. It's a smart companion that connects us to streaming platforms, gaming consoles, and even our smart home devices. The Great Indian Festival 2023 recognises the growing needs of the modern Indian household and presents a remarkable range of budget TVs designed to cater to every preference and requirement.

This festival is not just about affordability; it's about choice. Whether you seek a sleek, space-saving LED TV for your cosy apartment, a large 4K TV for a cinematic experience, or a feature-packed smart TV with voice controls, the 2023 edition has it all. Imagine enjoying your favourite content in stunning high definition or accessing a world of streaming services, all while staying within your budget.

These discounted TVs are not only appliances; they're gateways to a world of entertainment, education, and connectivity. They bring families together for movie nights, offer immersive gaming experiences, and keep you informed about the world's latest developments. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your home entertainment experience and stay connected with the world at an incredible value during the Amazon Sale 2023.

1. Redmi 32 inches Smart LED Fire TV

Experience incredible entertainment with the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN, now available at an exclusive discount of up to 58% off during this limited-time offer at the great Indian festival 2023. This is your chance to bring home top-quality brands with exciting deals and exchange offers. With Fire OS 7, you gain access to a world of entertainment through supported apps like Prime Video and Netflix, as well as over 12,000 apps from the App Store. Control it all effortlessly with the Voice Remote featuring Alexa integration. Plus, enjoy the convenience of switching between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. With Alexa voice control and a single remote for DTH and OTT apps, Redmi's Smart LED Fire TV simplifies and modernises your viewing experience.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches Smart LED Fire TV:

Brand: Redmi

Screen size: 32 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Pros Cons Alexa Integration Limited Smart Features Great value for money Limited Screen Size

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches Smart LED TV

Unlock an extraordinary viewing experience with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K, now available at a stunning discount of up to 48% at the great Indian festival 2023 with no cost EMI for 18 months. This deal not only offers savings but also has top brands and exciting exchange offers, making it an ideal time to upgrade. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, every image comes to life with crystal clarity and smoothness. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures a captivating picture from anywhere in the room. It provides versatile connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports. The 20 Watts Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology delivers immersive sound.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Smart LED TV:

Brand: Sony

Screen size: 55 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals High Initial cost Wide Viewing Angle Extensive smart features

3. Samsung 43 inches HD Smart LED TV

An immersive viewing experience with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, now available with a substantial discount of up to 43% off and an attractive 12-month no-cost EMI option during the great Indian festival 2023. Samsung, a top brand known for its modern technology, brings forth appealing deals and exchange offers, presenting an ideal moment to upgrade your home entertainment setup. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 50 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals with crisp details and smooth motion. The multitude of connectivity options, including HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, ensures effortless access to various devices and streaming content. Powerful sound with OTS Lite, adaptive sound, and dual audio support creates an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches HD Smart LED TV:

Brand: Samsung

Screen size: 43 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Dynamic audio experience Limited Warranty Impressive 4K Display High pricing

4. Samsung 32 Inches LED Smart TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV is now available at an incredible discount of up to 48% off at the great Indian festival 2023 featuring top brands, exciting deals and exchange offers. This TV is a world of entertainment, with an HD-ready resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for crisp and fluid visuals. With two HDMI ports and a USB port, it offers versatile connectivity options. The 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Digital Plus ensures a captivating audio experience. Smart features such as Personal Computer, Screen Share, and Connect Share Movie expand your entertainment possibilities. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel by the brand from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches LED Smart TV:

Brand: Samsung

Screen size: 32 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Pros Cons Smart Features Limited Resolution Affordable Smart TV Limited Connectivity

5. LG 43 inches Smart LED TV

Upgrade your viewing experience with the LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, with top brand quality, exciting deals, and exchange offers, now available with a remarkable discount of up to 44% off and an attractive 12-month no-cost EMI option at the time of the great Indian festival 2023. This LG TV presents the perfect blend of advanced features and affordability. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate offer stunning visuals with vivid clarity and smooth motion. The TV is equipped with Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and various connectivity features, ensuring seamless access to your favourite content. With a 20W sound output and AI Sound technology, you can enjoy immersive audio, and the bluetooth surround-ready feature adds to the versatility.

Specifications of LG 43 inches Smart LED TV:

Brand: LG

Screen size: 43 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Smart TV Features May prefer longer EMI tenures High-Quality Visuals and Sound Limited Warranty

6. Sony Bravia 65 inches Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV features top brand, exciting deals, and exchange offers, now available with an unmatched discount of up to 53% off and with an 18-month no-cost EMI option at the great Indian festival 2023. Sony, a top brand synonymous with modern technology, brings a fantastic opportunity to own a premium television. With versatile connectivity options and 20W sound output with Dolby Audio, it delivers an immersive audio-visual experience. Its Google TV platform, Voice Search, and support for popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video make it a comprehensive entertainment hub. With a 3-year comprehensive warranty, you can enjoy the ultimate peace of mind while indulging in premium entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: Sony

Screen size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Smart Features Higher Initial Cost Extended Warranty Less suitable for smaller rooms or areas

7. TCL 55 inches HD Smart QLED Google TV

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, offering top brand, exciting deals, and exchange offers, is now available with an incredible discount of up to 63% off and a convenient 12-month no-cost EMI option at the time of great Indian festival 2023. It is a renowned brand in home entertainment and offers a captivating TV experience with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. The TV's connectivity options include multiple HDMI ports and integrated speaker boxes for powerful audio output. With 56W sound output, MS12Z with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technology, it delivers a cinematic soundscape. The QLED display, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support ensure stunning visuals.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Brand: TCL

Screen size: 55 inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Outstanding Visuals and Audio Having only one USB port Extended Warranty Higher Initial Cost

8. Acer 50 inches HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, with top brands, exciting deals, and exchange offers, is now offered with a generous discount of up to 44% off and a convenient 6-month no-cost EMI option during the great Indian festival 2023. The modern technology presents a remarkable TV with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle for captivating visuals from any position. Connectivity is a breeze with dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile device connections. The Dolby Vision display, MEMC, wide colour gamut, HDR10, and UHD upscaling ensure stunning picture quality. With a 1-year comprehensive warranty, you can embark on a journey of premium entertainment with peace of mind.

Specifications of Acer 50 inches HD Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: Acer

Screen size: 50 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Versatile Connectivity Limited Sound Output Smart Features Short No-Cost EMI Period

9. Samsung 55 inches HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is now available with an attractive discount of up to 34% off and a convenient 12-month no-cost EMI option at the great Indian festival 2023 with top brands, exciting deals, and exchange offers. Samsung, a trusted name in the world of technology, brings you a TV that combines stunning visuals with modern design and smart functionality. With its Crystal Processor 4K and the ability to display one billion colours, every image comes to life with exceptional clarity and colour vibrancy. The TV features a three-sided bezel-less design, enhancing your viewing experience, along with OTS Lite for remarkable sound. What's more? It even offers video calling capabilities with a slim-fit camera, adding a new dimension to your TV.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches HD Smart LED TV:

Brand: Samsung

Screen size: 55 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Video Calling Capability Average Sound Modern Design Short No-Cost EMI Period

10. Xiaomi 43 inches Smart Android LED TV

The Xiaomi 43-inch Smart Android LED TV is available with a discount of up to 47% off and a convenient 6-month no-cost EMI option during the great Indian festival 2023, which offers top brands, no-cost EMI, exciting deals, and exchange offers. This TV offers a feature-rich TV experience with Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 integration with IMDb, and kids mode with parental lock. This TV provides access to 300+ free live channels, a universal search feature, and support for popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, with a quad-core A55 CPU processor, Chromecast built-in, and Google Assistant. The TV's 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support delivers stunning visuals with a DCI-P3 94% colour gamut.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches Smart Android LED TV:

Brand: MI

Screen size: 43 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons High-Quality Display Average Warranty Smart Features Limited Audio Output

Best overall product

At the Amazon sale, the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands as the best overall product in the world of smart televisions. With a perfect balance of modern technology, stunning visual quality, and intelligent features, it redefines the home entertainment experience. Its 4K Ultra HD display, coupled with HDR support, offers breathtaking visuals that captivate the viewer, bringing content to life with exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. The integration of Google TV, voice search, and support for a multitude of popular streaming apps ensures a comprehensive and user-friendly smart TV experience. A combination of Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers, and Dolby Atmos technology takes the audio to new heights, delivering an immersive soundscape.

Best value for money

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN undoubtedly stands out as the best value-for-money product in the world of smart televisions. It is known for providing quality technology at affordable prices, delivering an exceptional viewing experience without affecting your budget. This TV combines a compact 32-inch HD Ready display with the convenience of a smart TV, making it an ideal choice for smaller living spaces or secondary rooms. The impressive discount during the festival further enhances its value proposition. The Redmi F Series TV proves that you don't need to compromise on quality to enjoy the best value with your budget.

How to find budget TVs at upto 60% off during the great Indian festival 2023?

To know budget-friendly TVs at discounts of up to 60% off during the great Indian festival 2023, begin by exploring prominent online retailers, where electronic products often receive substantial price cuts. Take advantage of dedicated deal sections within these platforms, and consider subscribing to their newsletters for early access to discount notifications. Utilise price comparison tools to identify the best deals on budget TV models that match your requirement. Additionally, be on the lookout for special bank card offers that provide extra savings. Prioritise essential features like screen size and resolution to ensure you make the most of your budget while securing an excellent TV deal.

FAQs

Question : What is the Amazon great Indian sale 2023?

Ans : The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 is a major online shopping event featuring attractive discounts and deals on various products.

Question : How can I find the best budget TV offers during the festival?

Ans : To discover the best budget TV offers, explore popular online retailers, check dedicated deal sections and subscribe to newsletters for early notifications.

Question : Are the discounted TVs of good quality?

Ans : Yes, many discounted TVs during the festival are of excellent quality.

Question : What features should I prioritise when selecting a budget TV?

Ans : Prioritise features like screen size, resolution, and smart capabilities to match your budget and home entertainment needs.

Question : Are there any exclusive festive deals on budget TV with discounts and EMI options during this season?

Ans : Yes, during this festive season, there will be exclusive deals on budget TVs with significant discounts and convenient EMI options.

