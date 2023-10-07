Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 34% discount on premium smartphones

The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival has returned, promising a plethora of alluring deals and discounts that are impossible to resist. Every year, consumers eagerly await this mega sale event, as it offers the opportunity to snag their favourite products at substantially reduced prices. Among the various product categories that go on sale, smartphones stand out as one of the most sought-after items. Some of these devices receive substantial price cuts, quickly becoming bestsellers and trending items on the platform.

Smartphones, often considered essential in today's world, can be a significant financial investment. Purchasing them at full market price can be quite costly. While flagship smartphones tend to steal the spotlight, the Amazon Great Indian Festival also brings forth substantial discounts on a wide range of other smartphones. These discounts cater to consumers seeking secondary phones, those buying for elderly family members, or students in need of budget-friendly devices. It's crucial to be proactive during this sale to seize these remarkable deals before they vanish.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival leaves no brand untouched, featuring deals on a comprehensive range of smartphone brands. From Apple to Samsung, OnePlus to Honor, and many more, the options are virtually limitless. As the sale frenzy kicks off, it's time to prepare your phones and laptops, as you won't want to miss out on the incredible discounts that await. To assist consumers in navigating this vast landscape of deals, we've curated a selection of the best smartphone offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Whether you're seeking a high-end flagship or a budget-friendly device, we've got you covered.

1. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight

The Apple iPhone 13, in its 128GB variant, delivers a remarkable smartphone experience. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display showcases vibrant colours and deep blacks, perfect for multimedia consumption. The A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance, allowing you to run multiple apps seamlessly. The camera system impresses with a dual 12MP setup for stunning photos and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. Cinematic mode adds a creative touch to your videos, automatically shifting focus. The device operates on iOS 14, providing access to a plethora of apps and features. However, it's worth noting during the Amazon sale that this iPhone lacks expandable storage and a high refresh rate display, which some competing smartphones offer.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB):

Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR

Operating System iOS 14

Cellular Technology 5G

Processor A15 Bionic chip

Rear Camera Dual 12MP (Wide and Ultra Wide)

Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth

Storage 128GB

Pros Cons Superb display quality No expandable storage A15 Bionic chip for excellent performance Lacks a high refresh rate display Impressive camera system iOS ecosystem with regular updates

2. OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11R 5G, in its Galactic Silver variant, offers an enticing combination of style and performance. Its 6.7-inch 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display provides stunning visuals and smooth interactions. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, this phone ensures speedy multitasking and efficient performance. The camera system boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front camera for clear and vibrant photos. Additionally, the 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging keeps you connected all day. However, it lacks wireless charging, which may disappoint some users who are planning to buy this during Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

Display: 6.7-inch 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128GB UFS3.1

Rear Cameras: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultrawide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh with 100W SuperVOOC

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Impressive 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display Lacks wireless charging Powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip High-quality camera system with OIS Fast 100W SuperVOOC charging

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, in its Aqua Surge variant, strikes a balance between performance and affordability. Featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, it offers an immersive visual experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, this phone handles everyday tasks with ease. The 50MP main camera and versatile camera features make photography enjoyable. With a 5000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, it ensures long-lasting use. However, the absence of wireless charging and a high refresh rate may disappoint users looking for those features during the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

Display: 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+

Operating System: OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultrawide, 2MP Macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Vibrant AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate Lacks wireless charging Capable Snapdragon 782G processor No high refresh rate display Versatile camera system with useful features Fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging

4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, in the elegant Misty Green colour, is a compelling option for users seeking a blend of style and performance. Its 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ display boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and visually pleasing experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, this smartphone handles tasks effortlessly. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, providing versatility in photography. The generous 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensures long-lasting use. However, it doesn't offer wireless charging, which might be a drawback for some users during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

Display: 6.74-inch 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13.1

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Rear Cameras: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultrawide, 2MP Macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate Lacks wireless charging MediaTek Dimensity 9000 offers strong performance No higher RAM variant available Versatile camera system with useful modes No high refresh rate display Fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging

5. OnePlus 11 5G (Eternal Green, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11 5G is a powerhouse of a smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. The camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens, ensuring stunning photography in various scenarios. The 16MP front camera excels in selfies and video calls. The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD display is a visual treat, offering vibrant colors and sharp details.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and equipped with a massive 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS4.0 storage, this phone delivers lightning-fast performance and ample storage space. The 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging ensures you stay powered up throughout the day. Get this during the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus 11 5G (Eternal Green, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Camera: 50MP Main, 48MP Ultrawide, 32MP Telephoto, 16MP Front

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB UFS4.0

Battery: 5000mAh, 100W

Pros Cons Impressive camera setup Relatively high price Exceptional performance Large and heavy Fast charging with a large battery No microSD card expansion Vibrant and sharp AMOLED display

6. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a gaming-centric smartphone that impresses with its performance and features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it delivers a smooth gaming experience.

The camera setup, including a 50MP OIS main camera and various gaming enhancements like Motion Control and 4D Game Vibration, enhances the gaming experience. The 120W FlashCharge ensures quick charging, and the device charges from 1% to 50% in just 8 minutes. Check out the prices during the Amazon great Indian festival sale.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Camera: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultrawide, Macro Camera

Operating System: OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Pros Cons Strong gaming performance Some users might prefer other brands Ultra-fast charging Gaming enhancements

7. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Cream, 8GB, 128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is the latest offering from Samsung, and it's packed with features that make it an excellent option for smartphone seekers. The standout feature of the S23 is its Nightography AI, which excels in low-light photography.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, it offers a smooth gaming experience without losing much battery. With 8GB of RAM, multitasking is a breeze. With discounts available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it's an opportunity to own a cutting-edge smartphone at a more affordable price.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Cream, 8GB, 128GB Storage):

Camera: 50 MP main sensor

Display: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Operating System: Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons Enhanced low-light photography Screen might seem smaller for big screen enthusiast Environmentally conscious design Can heat up Smooth gaming performance

8. HONOR 90 (Emerald Green, 12GB + 512GB):

The HONOR 90 boasts a remarkable 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, making it a photography powerhouse. The phone features a stunning 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a high resolution and impressive colour gamut.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G processor, the HONOR 90 delivers exceptional performance and efficient heat management. The 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage. Check out the best deal during Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of HONOR 90 (Emerald Green, 12GB + 512GB):

Camera: 200MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide and Macro, 2MP Depth, 50MP Selfie

Display: 6.7-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED

Operating System: Powered by Android 13, Magic OS 7.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Impressive 200MP camera Might experience inconsistent updates Stunning quad-curved AMOLED display Powerful performance and heat management

Best overall product

The Apple iPhone 13 stands out as the best overall product due to its exceptional features, build quality, and now, its incredible price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The iPhone 13 boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, powered by the A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Its dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide lenses ensures exceptional photography and video recording, including the innovative Cinematic mode for professional-quality videos. The device's 5G capabilities and iOS 14 provide a seamless and fast user experience. Overall, the iPhone 13 delivers premium quality at an unbeatable price during this Amazon sale.

Best deal

When it comes to the best deal on premium smartphones, the OnePlus 11R 5G stands out as an excellent choice. The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, making it a powerful and smooth-performing device. Its camera capabilities, including a 50MP main camera and Nightscape mode, ensure excellent photography. OxygenOS based on Android 13 provides a clean and user-friendly interface. This undoubtedly is one of the best deals you can find during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, offering high value for the price.

