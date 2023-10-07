Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 43% off on smartphones under 25,000

Amazon sale 2023 brings you amazing deals on smartphones under ₹25,000. These smartphones are reliable and come with multiple features that are ideal for a secondary smartphone, or a new smartphone for budget conscious buyers. Check out the complete list of deals during the Amazon sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is like the grand opening act for the festive season, marking a time of sheer excitement and anticipation for online shoppers. It's the moment when exclusive and never-before-seen deals come to life, setting the stage for a shopping extravaganza. This sale, known for its massive discounts and irresistible offers, brings forth a multitude of buying options across various categories, making it the perfect kick-off to prepare for the upcoming festivities.

Smartphones have consistently been the darlings of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. As the sale approaches, shoppers eagerly set their sights on their favourite handsets. While flagship devices often steal the spotlight, there's an entirely different world awaiting those who explore the budget-friendly options. Smartphones under ₹25,000 have emerged as a segment that combines exceptional value with affordability, making them a compelling choice for a wide range of consumers.

Budget-conscious buyers are increasingly turning their attention to these smartphones under the ₹25,000 mark, realizing that they don't have to compromise on performance or features to stay within their budget. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is expected to amplify this trend, with a wide array of smartphones in this price range witnessing substantial discounts. Brands like Samsung, iQoo, and realme are all set to make their offerings even more attractive, ensuring that customers can make the most of their budget.

For those seeking a wallet-friendly yet feature-packed smartphone, we've taken the guesswork out of the equation. In anticipation of the Amazon Sale 2023, we've meticulously curated a list of the best smartphones under ₹25,000. This selection caters to a diverse range of needs and preferences, ensuring that our readers can make informed choices and snag the best deals during this much-anticipated online shopping extravaganza that starts from October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for everyone. So, get ready to explore the world of budget-friendly smartphones that offer unbeatable value for your money during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

1. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, available at an exciting discount during the Amazon Sale 2023, is a powerful smartphone that packs a punch. Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, it offers lightning-fast performance. The 3D Curved Super-vision Display with a 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ screen and 1.07 Billion colours delivers stunning visuals. This slim and lightweight phone boasts a 64MP AURA Light OIS camera that excels in photography and videography. With 66W FlashCharge and a 4600mAh battery, it ensures long-lasting usage. This iQOO smartphone with 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM offers excellent value for money.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G (4nm)

Display: 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+

Camera: 64MP AURA Light OIS Camera

RAM: 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM

Battery: 4600mAh with 66W FlashCharge

Pros Cons Powerful 4nm processor Limited colour options Stunning AMOLED display Multitasking can be better Impressive camera capabilities Fast charging support

2. Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green The Samsung Galaxy M04, available with a discount during the Amazon Sale 2023, is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers great value. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core processor and running on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1, it provides a smooth user experience. The 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup captures decent photos, while the 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. With its 6.5-inch LCD and HD+ resolution, it's suitable for multimedia consumption. The device supports up to 8GB of RAM with RAM Plus, which is impressive at this price point. Samsung's reputation for reliability adds to the phone's appeal.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04: Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch LCD, HD+ resolution

Camera: 13MP+2MP dual-camera

RAM: Up to 8GB with RAM Plus

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Affordable pricing Limited camera features Reliable brand Decent camera setup Large battery

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discounts up to 29% on powerful gaming laptops 3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, available at an attractive price during the Amazon Sale 2023, is a remarkable smartphone designed for performance enthusiasts. It boasts the world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, ensuring efficient performance with its 6nm process. The 120Hz screen refresh rate enhances the gaming and viewing experience on its FHD+ display. With a 5000mAh battery, it offers extended usage times. The 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera excels in photography. The phone's slim and stylish design adds to its appeal. Additionally, it comes with a charger included in the box, a thoughtful touch. For those seeking powerful performance without breaking the bank, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a fantastic choice.

Specifications of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Display: FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Powerful processor Limited RAM options High refresh rate display Excellent camera Included charger

4. iQOO Z7s 5G The iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo, available during the Amazon Sale 2023, is a feature-packed smartphone designed for gamers and photography enthusiasts. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and featuring a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, this phone offers smooth performance and stunning visuals. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera excels in photography, offering features like Ultra Stabilization video recording and Night Mode. With a 44W FlashCharge, you can quickly charge the phone, and the 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. Additionally, it comes with IP54 rating and Schott Xensation UP glass protection, making it durable and resistant to the elements.

Specifications of iQOO Z7s 5G: Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

Display: 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 5000mAh with 44W FlashCharge

Pros Cons Powerful gaming processor Limited RAM options Impressive camera capabilities Fast charging support Durable design

5. realme narzo N55 (Prime Blue, 6GB+128GB) The realme narzo N55, available during the Amazon Sale 2023, is a powerhouse of convenience and performance. With its blazing-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, it juices up the hefty 5000mAh battery from 0 to 50% in just 29 minutes, eliminating charging hassles. The device boasts a remarkable 64MP primary AI camera, delivering exceptional detail and low-light performance thanks to ProLight Imaging technology. Its 6.72-inch Full-screen display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness offer immersive visuals. The phone's two-tone premium design is both stylish and easy to handle. Don't miss out on this feature-packed smartphone during the sale.

Specifications of realme narzo N55: Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G

Display: 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 90Hz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 64MP primary

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W SUPERVOOC charging

OS: Android

Weight: Light and portable

Pros Cons Superfast charging No mention of OS version Impressive camera Limited RAM options High-quality display Limited internal storage Stylish design Lack of water or dust resistance Slim and lightweight

6. TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G The TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G, featured in the Amazon Sale 2023, stands out with its lightning-fast 68W Ultra Fast Charging, offering 50% battery in just 15 minutes. The phone features a unique multicoloured Backlit ARC Interface, enhancing user experience. Powered by a Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G Processor, it offers excellent performance and gaming capabilities. The large 6.78-inch FHD+ dot-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals. With a 50MP AI dual camera and expandable RAM, this smartphone caters to various user needs.

Specifications of TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G: Processor: Dimensity 6080 5G

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ Dot-in

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, expandable

Rear Camera: 50MP AI dual camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 68W Ultra Fast Charging

OS: Android 13

Backlit ARC Interface

Pros Cons Superfast charging Heavy and bulky design Unique Backlit ARC Interface Limited software updates 120Hz display for smooth visuals No IP rating for water resistance Powerful gaming processor Average camera performance Expandable RAM for multitasking

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 34% discount on premium smartphones 7. realme narzo 60 Pro The realme narzo 60 Pro, part of the Amazon Sale 2023, offers an immersive experience with its 120Hz Super AMOLED curved display, enhancing visuals and providing an expansive screen for multimedia enjoyment. The device boasts an impressive 100 MP OIS camera, ensuring professional-grade photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Its premium leather back design adds a touch of sophistication and comfort. With 12GB dynamic RAM, multitasking is a breeze, and the massive 1TB ROM ensures ample storage space for all your needs.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro: Processor: Dimensity 7050 5G

Display: 120Hz Super AMOLED

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 1TB

Rear Camera: 100MP OIS camera

OS: Android 13

Premium leather back design

Pros Cons Stunning 120Hz curved display Vegan leather design might not suit everyone Impressive 100 MP OIS camera Premium leather back design Ample RAM and storage for users Immersive viewing experience

Best overall The best overall product among these smartphones is the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. It offers a significant discount bringing it down to an attractive deal. With its 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP camera, and 5G capability, it provides a powerful and feature-rich experience for users.

Best deal The best deal among these smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy M04. It offers a heavy discount percentage, reducing its price and making it accessible to a larger audience. This makes it an excellent budget-friendly choice, especially for those looking for a reliable Samsung smartphone with a good balance of features and affordability.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

