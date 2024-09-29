The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has reached its fourth day, and the deals just keep getting better! Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances with incredible offers of up to 83% off on air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and dehumidifiers. These essential appliances not only ensure a cleaner, healthier living space but also provide comfort and peace of mind. Whether you're battling dust, allergens, or humidity, this sale presents an unmissable opportunity to grab top brands at unbeatable prices. Plus, if you're an SBI cardholder, you can enjoy an additional 10% instant discount, making the deals even sweeter. Don't miss out—these offers won't last long!

Get up to 67% off on vacuum cleaners during the Amazon sale

Air purifiers have become a must-have in today’s households, helping to ensure the air you breathe is clean and healthy. With rising concerns over pollution and allergens, investing in an air purifier can significantly improve indoor air quality. We’ve curated the best deals and offers for you, featuring models with HEPA filters, smart controls, and high-efficiency purification. Whether you're looking to reduce dust, pollen, smoke, or pet dander, there’s a purifier for every need. Choose from a range of top brands on Amazon sale to find the perfect fit for your home.

Get up to 83% off on a range of vacuum cleaners on Amazon sale 2024

Vacuum cleaners have become indispensable in modern homes, making cleaning quicker and more efficient. We've hand-picked the best deals and offers, featuring a variety of options including cordless, robotic, and wet-dry models. From powerful suction to advanced filtration systems, these vacuums cater to all cleaning needs. Choose from top brands to keep your home dirt-free with minimal effort.

Attractive discounts on vacuum cleaners

Amazon sale brings big offers on hygiene appliances.

Get heavy discounts robotic vacuum cleaners on the Amazon Great Indian Sale

Clean anywhere with robotic vacuum cleaners on Amazon sale

Avail up to 61% off on dehumidifiers for home during the Amazon Great Indian Sale

Dehumidifiers play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy home environment by reducing excess moisture, preventing mould, and improving air quality. We've curated the top deals for a variety of models, including compact, portable, and high-capacity options. Designed to suit different room sizes, these dehumidifiers help protect your home and belongings from dampness while creating a more comfortable living space. Choose from trusted brands to efficiently manage moisture levels in your home.

FAQs

Question : What type of vacuum cleaner is best for pet hair?

Ans : If you're dealing with pet hair, look for vacuum cleaners with strong suction power and a HEPA filter to trap allergens. Models with specialized brushes designed for pet hair are also ideal.

Question : How often should I clean or replace the vacuum cleaner filter?

Ans : It depends on the usage, but generally, vacuum cleaner filters should be cleaned every 1-2 months and replaced every 6-12 months to maintain optimal performance.

Question : How do I know which air purifier is right for my room size?

Ans : Check the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) rating, which indicates the purifier’s effectiveness. A higher CADR rating is suited for larger rooms. Make sure to match the purifier's coverage area with your room’s square footage.

Question : Can air purifiers help with allergies and asthma?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with True HEPA filters can remove up to 99.97% of allergens like dust, pollen, and pet dander, making them helpful for individuals with allergies or asthma.

Question : How do I maintain my dehumidifier for long-term use?

Ans : Regularly empty the water tank, clean the air filter every few weeks, and check for any clogs in the drainage system to ensure efficient operation.

