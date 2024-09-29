The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 features impressive discounts of up to 75% on high-quality smartwatches. Buyers can get Amazon deals on prominent brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and others. This Amazon sale provides exceptional opportunities to purchase smartwatches that offer advanced fitness tracking and a variety of smart features. With these exclusive offers from Amazon, now is the perfect time to acquire cutting-edge technology at significantly lower prices. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers and enhance your lifestyle with cutting-edge wristwear.

1. boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch w/ 1.69" (4.2 cm) HD Display, Sleek Metal Body, HR & SpO2 Level Monitor, 140+ Watch Faces, Activity Tracker, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68 & 7 Days Battery Life(Active Black)

The boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch in Active Black features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display for crystal-clear viewing. It tracks heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, providing essential health insights. With post-training recovery analysis, VO2 max, and training load insights, it helps you optimise fitness routines. Customise the lower button for easy access, and enjoy features like SOS emergency contacts and emoji support, all in a sleek, water-resistant design.

Specifications of boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch

Colour: Active Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.96 inch

Special features: HR & SpO2 Level Monitor, Multiple Sports Modes

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Silver

This sleek smartwatch on Amazon sale comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display that offers rapid health insights, from heart rate to stress levels, plus post-training recovery analysis for fitness buffs. With customisable watch faces, SOS features, and Tru Sync™ BT calling, staying connected and in control is effortless. Packed with 100 sports modes, it's the perfect companion for those looking to optimise both wellness and workouts.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

Colour: Elite Silver

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.96 inch

Special features: Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Oxymeter (SpO2), Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black)

With bioelectrical impedance analysis, advanced sleep tracking, and 90+ workout modes, this watch is built for those serious about their fitness. Stay connected with Wear OS powered by Samsung, and enjoy 40 hours of typical use. Sleek, stylish, and packed with health features, this is your ideal companion for a smarter, healthier lifestyle. The classic design is surely a game-changer.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.81 inch

Special features: Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

4. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts. Its titanium case, action button, and 100-metre water resistance make it as durable as it is functional. With dual-frequency GPS, precision metrics, and a bright Retina display, you can push your limits while staying connected. Built to last with up to 36 hours of battery life, this watch ensures you're always ready for the next challenge.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra

Colour: Orange

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.92 inch

Special features: Corrosion-resistant titanium case, Redesigned Compass app

5. Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)

The Amazfit Active smartwatch boasts a stunning 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display. This lightweight watch offers AI-powered training guidance from Zepp Coach, helping you personalise workouts and track progress. With Bluetooth calls, music playback, and 24-hour health monitoring, it's designed to support both your physical and mental well-being. Durable and water-resistant, it's perfect for tracking every adventure, indoors or out.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch

Colour: Midnight Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.75 inch

Special features: Touchscreen, Lightweight, GPS

Sleek and durable, this OnePlus smartwatch on Amazon sale 2024 is the perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers alike. This smartwatch features Wear OS 4 and the powerful Snapdragon W5 chipset. Its dual-frequency GPS ensures precise tracking, while the 1.43" AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals. Boasting 100+ sports modes and up to 100 hours of battery life, this watch is built for performance.

Specifications of OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4

Colour: Black Steel

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.43 inch

Special features: Sleep Monitor, GPS

7. Huami Amazfit AMOLED 1.6 inch Display Bluetooth Smart Watch -Obsidian Black, Aluminum Alloy (14 Day Battery Life__Compatible with Smart Phones_5 ATM Water Resistant_12 Sports Mode)

The Huami Amazfit smartwatch features a crystal-clear 1.65" AMOLED display and a robust aluminium alloy body. Track your activity, receive smart notifications, and enjoy the 14-day battery life—all while being water-resistant up to 50 metres. With 12 sports modes and the Amazfit app, you can monitor your health and fitness effortlessly. It’s designed for those who want both style and substance in their wearable tech.

Specifications of Huami Amazfit Smart Watch

Colour: Obsidian Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.6 inch

Special features: Sleep Monitor

Stay connected and capture memories with the Fire-Boltt Snapp. Featuring a built-in selfie camera and 4G Nano-SIM slot, this watch offers seamless calls and internet access. Its 54.1mm AMOLED display provides sharp visuals for apps and games, while the 1000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you're on the go or at home, this smartwatch combines functionality with fun.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera

Colour: Archaic Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 2.13 inch

Special features: Selfie Camera, Simcard Watch, Built-In Mic & Speaker, Support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

9. Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062

Powered by Wear OS, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch combines style with cutting-edge technology. Track your heart rate, distance, and fitness goals with built-in GPS, while enjoying features like Google Assistant and Google Pay. The 1.28" AMOLED screen ensures everything is sharp and vibrant. With fast charging and smart battery modes, it’s the perfect accessory for those who want a blend of fashion and function.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch

Colour: Brown

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC, GPS

Display size: 1.28 inch

Special features: Distance Tracker, GPS, Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor

10. Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch|1.43" Amoled Display with Aod|466X466 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|Singlesync Bt Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfacesip68 Smartwatch, Teal

Upgrade your wristwear with the Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch. Its 1.43" AMOLED display delivers vivid visuals with a 466x466 resolution, while advanced health tracking features, including SpO2 and stress monitoring, keep you informed. With SingleSync BT calling, AI voice assistance, and 100+ sports modes, this watch is a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality, designed to keep you ahead in every aspect of life.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch Smartwatch

Colour: Teal

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.43 inch

Special features: Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

FAQs

Question : What features should I look for in a smartwatch?

Ans : Look for features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and compatibility with your smartphone's operating system.

Question : Are smartwatches waterproof?

Ans : Most smartwatches are water-resistant, with varying levels of protection, making them safe for activities like swimming or showering.

Question : Can smartwatches make calls?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches support making and receiving calls when connected to a smartphone or have cellular connectivity.

Question : How often do I need to charge my smartwatch?

Ans : Charging frequency varies by model and usage. Many smartwatches last between one to seven days on a single charge, depending on features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, and notifications.

