Amazon sale 2024: Shop the best smartwatches at unbeatable prices.

The Huami Amazfit smartwatch features a crystal-clear 1.65" AMOLED display and a robust aluminium alloy body. Track your activity, receive smart notifications, and enjoy the 14-day battery life—all while being water-resistant up to 50 metres. With 12 sports modes and the Amazfit app, you can monitor your health and fitness effortlessly. It’s designed for those who want both style and substance in their wearable tech.

Specifications of Huami Amazfit Smart Watch Colour: Obsidian Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.6 inch

Special features: Sleep Monitor

Stay connected and capture memories with the Fire-Boltt Snapp. Featuring a built-in selfie camera and 4G Nano-SIM slot, this watch offers seamless calls and internet access. Its 54.1mm AMOLED display provides sharp visuals for apps and games, while the 1000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you're on the go or at home, this smartwatch combines functionality with fun.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera Colour: Archaic Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 2.13 inch

Special features: Selfie Camera, Simcard Watch, Built-In Mic & Speaker, Support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

Powered by Wear OS, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch combines style with cutting-edge technology. Track your heart rate, distance, and fitness goals with built-in GPS, while enjoying features like Google Assistant and Google Pay. The 1.28" AMOLED screen ensures everything is sharp and vibrant. With fast charging and smart battery modes, it’s the perfect accessory for those who want a blend of fashion and function.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch Colour: Brown

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC, GPS

Display size: 1.28 inch

Special features: Distance Tracker, GPS, Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor

Upgrade your wristwear with the Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch. Its 1.43" AMOLED display delivers vivid visuals with a 466x466 resolution, while advanced health tracking features, including SpO2 and stress monitoring, keep you informed. With SingleSync BT calling, AI voice assistance, and 100+ sports modes, this watch is a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality, designed to keep you ahead in every aspect of life.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch Smartwatch Colour: Teal

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 1.43 inch

Special features: Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

FAQs Question : What features should I look for in a smartwatch? Ans : Look for features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and compatibility with your smartphone's operating system. Question : Are smartwatches waterproof? Ans : Most smartwatches are water-resistant, with varying levels of protection, making them safe for activities like swimming or showering. Question : Can smartwatches make calls? Ans : Yes, many smartwatches support making and receiving calls when connected to a smartphone or have cellular connectivity. Question : How often do I need to charge my smartwatch? Ans : Charging frequency varies by model and usage. Many smartwatches last between one to seven days on a single charge, depending on features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, and notifications.