Large capacity water heaters are perfect for larger families or households with high hot water demands. Designed to store ample hot water, these geysers ensure everyone in your home has access to hot water when needed, whether for showers, laundry, or dishwashing. Their robust insulation maintains the water temperature for extended periods, reducing energy consumption. Many large capacity geysers feature advanced heating technologies for faster heating times and energy efficiency. Additionally, they come with safety features like thermal cut-off and pressure release valves, ensuring safe operation.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between instant geysers and storage geysers?

Ans : Instant geysers provide hot water on demand without storage, making them ideal for quick use. Storage geysers hold a set amount of hot water for multiple uses.

Question : How do I choose the right capacity for my water heater?

Ans : The right capacity depends on your household size and hot water needs. For small families, a 6-10 litre instant geyser may suffice, while larger families may require a 25-litre or higher storage geyser.

Question : What maintenance does a water heater require?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes flushing out sediment buildup, checking the anode rod, and inspecting electrical connections to ensure optimal performance.

Question : Can I install a water heater myself?

Ans : It’s recommended to have a professional install your water heater to ensure safety and compliance with local regulations. DIY installation may void the warranty.