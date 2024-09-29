The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 offers incredible discounts of up to 60% on a wide selection of the best water purifiers from trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, and Havells. Water purifiers are essential for ensuring safe drinking water at home, helping to eliminate harmful contaminants and improve taste. This Amazon sale features a variety of models, including advanced filtration systems, compact designs, and budget-friendly options. Explore the best Amazon deals on water purifiers and enhance your home’s water quality today.

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed for efficiency, saving up to 60% more water compared to ordinary RO systems. With a 10L storage capacity, it provides 100% RO water, enhanced with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Featuring UV sterilization that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, this purifier includes smart sensors to alert you before filter changes, ensuring safe drinking water. Its sleek black design suits any kitchen, making hydration easy and convenient.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: Ultraviolet

2. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The Aquaguard Aura water purifier combines advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies for superior purification. With an 8-stage process, it removes harmful contaminants, ensuring safe drinking water. The innovative Active Copper technology infuses essential copper ions, enhancing health benefits, while the Taste Adjuster feature customizes water taste based on source. Suitable for various water types, including borewell and municipal water, its 7L capacity and smart LED indicators provide convenience and style

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration, MTDSReverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration, MTDS

3. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White

The KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier offers comprehensive purification through RO, UV, UF, and TDS control technologies. Its unique alkaline feature raises the pH level to 9.5, promoting healthier drinking water. This 8L purifier effectively removes impurities like arsenic and pesticides while retaining essential minerals. The UV LED light ensures long-lasting safety by keeping the stored water bacteria-free.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

Material: Food Grade Material Plastic

Colour: White

Capacity: 8 litres

Purification method: RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS

Also read: Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 RO and UV options for safe and pure drinking water

4. Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

The Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier features 10-stage advanced purification technology, ensuring the highest water quality for your family. With a 7L storage tank, it includes an Alkaliser that enhances pH levels for optimal hydration. Its in-tank UV sterilization ensures that your water remains free from harmful microorganisms.

Specifications of Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Explore the top rated water purifiers for pure,clean water at home

5. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is a revolutionary device that combines convenience and technology. With a 10-stage purification system, it effectively delivers mineral-enriched water using RO, UV, and copper filtration. Its smart IoT features ensure a seamless experience, needing no service for 2 years. The 8L capacity and in-tank UV protection guarantee safe drinking water 24/7.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Material: Polypropylene Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 8 litres

Purification method: 10 Stage Purifier - RO+UV boosted with Copper, Minerals & Alkaline10 Stage Purifier - RO+UV boosted with Copper, Minerals & Alkaline

Also read: Best alkaline water purifiers to buy in 2024: Enhance your health with these top 10 choice

6. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier combines advanced purification technology with a 7-stage process to effectively eliminate impurities. Designed for Indian water conditions, it can treat TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it versatile for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. Its sleek design and LED indicators keep you informed about purification status, blending functionality with aesthetics.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Ultra Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Carbon Block, Sedimentation

Also read: Best alternatives to Aquaguard water purifier: Check out the top 7 options with modern designs and the latest features

7. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers powerful 5-stage purification with RO and UF technology, ensuring absolute safety for your drinking water. With a convenient 7L tank, it is suitable for various water sources, including borewell and municipal water. The dual mineral and bacteriostatic taste enhancer cartridge provides refreshing water while the zero splash flow controller faucet promotes hygiene.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: White & Blue

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Activated Carbon

The HUL Pureit Advanced Plus Water Purifier is an efficient solution for safe drinking water, featuring RO, UV, and mineral enhancement technology. With a capacity of 5 litres, it provides reliable purification suitable for areas with water shortages. The energy-saving mode ensures sustainability while removing harmful viruses and bacteria. Its automatic shut-off feature enhances safety, and the sleek black design fits seamlessly into any kitchen.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced Plus 5 L RO + UV + Minerals Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: White & Black

Capacity: 5 litres

Purification method: SCMT, Reverse Osmosis

9. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Digital Display, Alkaline Mineralizer Tech, Wall Mount Water Purifier, White & Black

The AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier guarantees baby-safe water with its advanced 8-stage purification technology. It combines pre-filters, a side-stream RO membrane, and alkaline mineralization to deliver pure water with essential minerals. Suitable for various water sources, including borewell and municipal, it maintains a pH balance of 7-8.5. The digital display provides user-friendly information, ensuring you have a reliable water purification solution for your family’s needs.

Specifications of AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: White & Black

Capacity: 5 litres

Purification method: SCMT, Reverse Osmosis

10. V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black

The V-Guard RequPro Water Purifier features innovative HRRO technology that offers true high recovery rates of up to 60%. It ensures 100% RO-purified water, making it perfect for high TDS conditions. The stainless steel storage tank guarantees longevity and hygiene, while the 9-stage purification process effectively removes impurities. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens, and its impressive water-saving capabilities make it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications of V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier

Material: Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Purification method: High Recovery RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + Mineral

Similar articles for you:

Best RO water purifiers for home: Top 10 options to get clean and pure drinking water everyday

Best water purifiers: Top 10 choices for clean, safe and pure drinking water at home for healthy living

Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home

Best V Guard water purifiers: Top 5 picks that will ensure clean and safe drinking water for your family

FAQs

Question : What types of water purifiers are available on Amazon sale?

Ans : There are several types of water purifiers, including Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifiers, Ultraviolet (UV) purifiers, and Activated Carbon filters. Each type has its benefits depending on water quality and purification needs.

Question : What maintenance do water purifiers require?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes replacing filters and UV lamps as per the manufacturer's guidelines, cleaning the storage tank, and checking for leaks to ensure optimal performance.

Question : What is the best type of water purifier for home use?

Ans : The best type of water purifier for home use often depends on your water quality. RO purifiers are ideal for high TDS levels, while UV purifiers work well for cleaner water sources.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : Filters in a water purifier should typically be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and the manufacturer's recommendations. Regular checks ensure the purifier works efficiently.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.