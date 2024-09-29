The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is a revolutionary device that combines convenience and technology. With a 10-stage purification system, it effectively delivers mineral-enriched water using RO, UV, and copper filtration. Its smart IoT features ensure a seamless experience, needing no service for 2 years. The 8L capacity and in-tank UV protection guarantee safe drinking water 24/7.

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier combines advanced purification technology with a 7-stage process to effectively eliminate impurities. Designed for Indian water conditions, it can treat TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it versatile for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. Its sleek design and LED indicators keep you informed about purification status, blending functionality with aesthetics.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers powerful 5-stage purification with RO and UF technology, ensuring absolute safety for your drinking water. With a convenient 7L tank, it is suitable for various water sources, including borewell and municipal water. The dual mineral and bacteriostatic taste enhancer cartridge provides refreshing water while the zero splash flow controller faucet promotes hygiene.

The HUL Pureit Advanced Plus Water Purifier is an efficient solution for safe drinking water, featuring RO, UV, and mineral enhancement technology. With a capacity of 5 litres, it provides reliable purification suitable for areas with water shortages. The energy-saving mode ensures sustainability while removing harmful viruses and bacteria. Its automatic shut-off feature enhances safety, and the sleek black design fits seamlessly into any kitchen.

The AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier guarantees baby-safe water with its advanced 8-stage purification technology. It combines pre-filters, a side-stream RO membrane, and alkaline mineralization to deliver pure water with essential minerals. Suitable for various water sources, including borewell and municipal, it maintains a pH balance of 7-8.5. The digital display provides user-friendly information, ensuring you have a reliable water purification solution for your family’s needs.

The V-Guard RequPro Water Purifier features innovative HRRO technology that offers true high recovery rates of up to 60%. It ensures 100% RO-purified water, making it perfect for high TDS conditions. The stainless steel storage tank guarantees longevity and hygiene, while the 9-stage purification process effectively removes impurities. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens, and its impressive water-saving capabilities make it an eco-friendly choice.

FAQs

Question : What types of water purifiers are available on Amazon sale?

Ans : There are several types of water purifiers, including Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifiers, Ultraviolet (UV) purifiers, and Activated Carbon filters. Each type has its benefits depending on water quality and purification needs.

Question : What maintenance do water purifiers require?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes replacing filters and UV lamps as per the manufacturer's guidelines, cleaning the storage tank, and checking for leaks to ensure optimal performance.

Question : What is the best type of water purifier for home use?

Ans : The best type of water purifier for home use often depends on your water quality. RO purifiers are ideal for high TDS levels, while UV purifiers work well for cleaner water sources.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : Filters in a water purifier should typically be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and the manufacturer's recommendations. Regular checks ensure the purifier works efficiently.