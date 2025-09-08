Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 date revealed! Expected deals on laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more

The wait is finally over! Amazon has officially announced the dates for the Great Indian Festival 2025, and shoppers have every reason to be excited. Starting 23rd September 2025, and 24 hours early for Prime members, this mega sale promises unbeatable discounts across a wide range of categories, making it the perfect time to grab your favourite gadgets and home essentials.

Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details ₹33,990 Check Details ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details ₹62,990 Check Details Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details ₹18,349 Check Details Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details ₹24,999 Check Details Boult GOBOULT Z20 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear Buds with 51H Playtime,Zen Calling ENC Mic,Made in India,Low Latency Gaming,Touch Controls,Rich Bass Drivers,TWS Earbuds Bluetooth Wireless(Pine Green) View Details ₹699 Check Details View More

From laptops, tablets, and smartwatches to appliances and accessories, the festival brings together deals that cater to every need and budget. Shoppers can also expect additional savings through bank offers, exchange deals, and EMI options, ensuring maximum value for money.

For those with an Amazon Prime membership, early access to top deals will be a bonus. With no end date announced yet, the sale is likely to continue until stocks last. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your devices or invest in big-ticket appliances, this is the sale you cannot afford to miss.

Most exciting deals to expect during the Amazon Great Shopping Festival

Laptops at up to 45% off on Amazon Sale 2025 The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the best time to grab powerful laptops at unbeatable prices. This year’s Amazon Sale brings up to 45% off on top models, whether you’re looking for gaming laptops or sleek ultrabooks. Popular brands like HP, Lenovo, and ASUS are part of the deals, making it perfect for both students and professionals. With the Amazon Diwali Sale, shoppers can enjoy exclusive Amazon discounts and exciting exchange offers on the latest tech. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on laptops!

Gaming laptops at up to 45% discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings massive savings for gamers, with gaming laptops available at up to 45% discount. Whether you’re into casual gaming or high-performance titles, the Amazon Sale has something for every budget. Top brands like Acer, ASUS, and MSI are offering powerful machines with advanced graphics and processors. With additional Amazon discounts, exchange offers, and festive deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale, now is the best time to grab exclusive Amazon deals on gaming laptops.

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on tablets, up to 60% off Shoppers can make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival with tablets available at up to 60% off. From lightweight options for kids to premium models for professionals, there’s a device for every need. Leading brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple are part of the offers, ensuring reliable performance and sleek designs. With exclusive Amazon deals on tablets, customers can upgrade their gadgets at festive prices and enjoy top features without stretching their budget.

Amazon Diwali Sale deals on smartwatches, up to 80% off The Amazon Diwali Sale brings unbeatable offers on smartwatches, with discounts of up to 80% off across popular brands. Whether you’re tracking fitness, managing calls, or just looking for stylish wearables, there’s something for everyone.

Shoppers can explore Amazon deals on top models from boAt, Noise, and Fire-Boltt, along with premium options from Samsung and Apple. With such festive savings, upgrading to a feature-packed smartwatch has never been more affordable.

Amazon deals on Headphones at up to 75% off: Great Indian Festival 2025

Monitors at up to 50% discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the right time to upgrade your setup with high-performance monitors at up to 50% discount. From gaming to professional use, there are plenty of options to explore. Leading brands like LG, Dell, and Samsung are part of the sale, offering sharp displays and reliable performance. With exclusive Amazon deals, buyers can bring home advanced monitors at festive prices, making work and entertainment more seamless and enjoyable.

Speakers and soundbars at up to 60% discount on Amazon Sale 2025 The Amazon Sale 2025 brings exciting offers on speakers and soundbars with up to 60% discount. From compact Bluetooth speakers to premium home theatre soundbars, there’s something for every music lover and movie buff. Leading brands like JBL, boAt, and Sony are part of these festive offers, delivering powerful sound and stylish designs.

With exclusive Amazon deals, shoppers can bring home high-quality audio devices at budget-friendly prices and enjoy a cinema-like experience right at home.

