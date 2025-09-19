Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Final Countdown! Up to 76% off on gaming setups, consoles, monitors, headsets and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is fast approaching, and if you're a gamer, this is your chance to build a setup that suits both your style and needs. The final countdown has begun, bringing amazing offers on gaming gear like consoles, monitors, headsets and more.
A gaming setup is more than just equipment. It’s about creating a space that motivates you and enhances your game. With discounts up to 76%, now is the right time to grab the gear you've been wanting. Make your setup stand out and improve your gaming experience with the best deals around.
The Nick Jones 4K Game Stick Pro is a standout in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, offering one of the best discount deals on gaming consoles. With 2.4G wireless dual controllers, it ensures an immersive gaming experience right on your TV screen.
Don't miss out on this deal as the Great Indian Festival starts next week, but you can grab these top deals right now. Get it now at 76% off.
The Backbone One gaming controller for iPhone (Gen 1, Black) is now featured in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals. It turns your iPhone into a handheld console, making it easier than ever to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Remote Play, Apple Arcade, and more.
This limited time offer is part of the top gaming discounts revealed ahead of the big sale. Don’t wait, grab this deal before the Great Indian Festival officially begins next week. Right now at a 50% discount.
The BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ 24.1 inch gaming monitor is part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, offering an incredible deal on esports grade equipment.
Don’t miss this top deal revealed ahead of the sale. Secure your BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ now for unbeatable performance and features at an amazing price before the Great Indian Festival starts. Available now with a 29% discount.
The ViewSonic gaming monitor is revealed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, now at a whopping 52% off. Featuring a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync, it’s designed for smooth gameplay with stunning visuals.
Grab the ViewSonic XG2409 at a great price and enhance your gaming setup during the early countdown deals before the Great Indian Festival sale begins.
Now available at 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, the Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset delivers professional grade audio for immersive gaming. With 360 Spatial Sound, flip-to-mute mic, and USB wired connection, it's optimized for PC gaming.
Grab this Sony headset at this special price before the main sale begins. Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your gaming experience with this great brand headset.
The HyperX Cloud II wired gaming headset is now part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, offering a massive 61% off. With Active Noise Cancellation, 7.1 Surround Sound, and a comfortable over ear design, it’s built for serious gamers who demand high quality audio.
Don’t miss the chance to grab the HyperX Cloud II headset at this amazing price before the main sale starts. Enhance your gaming with best in class audio performance.
The Zebronics gaming wireless keyboard and mouse combo is now part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, offering a massive 60% off. With 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, up to 4000 DPI, and multicolour LED modes, this combo provides an engaging gaming experience.
Grab this gaming combo at an exceptional price before the main sale starts. Take your gaming to the next level with a setup designed for speed, comfort, and quality.
The Kreo Hive 98 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is revealed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, now at 60% off. Featuring 98 keys, per key RGB lighting, and hot swappable switches, it’s designed for gamers who want a responsive and customisable setup.
Don’t miss out on this incredible offer before the main sale kicks off. Upgrade your gaming setup with the Kreo Hive 98 and take your gameplay to new heights at a fantastic price.
The Logitech G431 over ear headphones are now available at 50% discount as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals. With 7.1 surround sound, DTS X 2.0, and 50 mm audio drivers, these headphones offer exceptional sound quality for gaming.
This deal won’t last long. Grab the Logitech G431 before the main sale begins and upgrade your gaming setup with clear sound and a flip to mute mic at a great price that suits you.
The LG Ultragear 32 inch curved gaming monitor is now revealed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, offering a 31% discount.
With a 1000R curve, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, it delivers an exceptional gaming experience, providing sharp, responsive visuals that keep up with even the fastest paced action. Take your gaming to the next level with a display designed for ultimate performance.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What gaming products are included in the deals?
The countdown offers discounts on gaming monitors, mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, headsets, and other accessories.
What are the advantages of using mechanical switches over membrane switches in gaming keyboards?
Mechanical switches provide better tactile feedback, durability, and faster response times than membrane switches.
Which gaming headsets are available?
Popular wired and wireless gaming headsets with surround sound, noise cancellation, and flip-to-mute microphones are part of the deals.
What are the key differences between OLED and LED displays in terms of gaming performance?
OLED offers better contrast and faster response times, while LED is more affordable but less vibrant.
How does virtual surround sound improve the gaming experience in headsets?
Virtual surround sound creates a 3D audio effect, enhancing situational awareness and immersion in games.