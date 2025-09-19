Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Final Countdown! Up to 76% off on gaming setups, consoles, monitors, headsets and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is fast approaching, and if you're a gamer, this is your chance to build a setup that suits both your style and needs. The final countdown has begun, bringing amazing offers on gaming gear like consoles, monitors, headsets and more.

A gaming setup is more than just equipment. It’s about creating a space that motivates you and enhances your game. With discounts up to 76%, now is the right time to grab the gear you've been wanting. Make your setup stand out and improve your gaming experience with the best deals around.

Top 10 deals revealed on gaming setups ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

HIGHEST DEAL ON CONSOLE

The Nick Jones 4K Game Stick Pro is a standout in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, offering one of the best discount deals on gaming consoles. With 2.4G wireless dual controllers, it ensures an immersive gaming experience right on your TV screen.

Don't miss out on this deal as the Great Indian Festival starts next week, but you can grab these top deals right now. Get it now at 76% off.

Specifications 4K Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Dual Controllers 2.4G wireless, up to 10m range Wireless Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless technology Plug and Play Instant setup with no installation needed

IPHONE GAME CONTROLLER

The Backbone One gaming controller for iPhone (Gen 1, Black) is now featured in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals. It turns your iPhone into a handheld console, making it easier than ever to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Remote Play, Apple Arcade, and more.

This limited time offer is part of the top gaming discounts revealed ahead of the big sale. Don’t wait, grab this deal before the Great Indian Festival officially begins next week. Right now at a 50% discount.

Specifications Cloud Gaming Support Xbox Cloud, PS Remote Play, Apple Arcade Controls Analog triggers, tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks Power Pass-through charging via Lightning port Connection Direct Lightning connection (no Bluetooth lag)

ESPORTS GAMING MONITOR

The BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ 24.1 inch gaming monitor is part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, offering an incredible deal on esports grade equipment.

Don’t miss this top deal revealed ahead of the sale. Secure your BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ now for unbeatable performance and features at an amazing price before the Great Indian Festival starts. Available now with a 29% discount.

Specifications Display 24.1 inches Resolution 1080p (Full HD) Refresh Rate 400Hz for ultra-smooth gaming Technology Motion Clarity DyAc2

TOP DEAL ON MONITOR

The ViewSonic gaming monitor is revealed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, now at a whopping 52% off. Featuring a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync, it’s designed for smooth gameplay with stunning visuals.

Grab the ViewSonic XG2409 at a great price and enhance your gaming setup during the early countdown deals before the Great Indian Festival sale begins.

Specifications Display Size 24 inches (60.96 cm) Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 180Hz for ultra-smooth gaming Technology AMD FreeSync, HDR10, sRGB 104%

Now available at 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown, the Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset delivers professional grade audio for immersive gaming. With 360 Spatial Sound, flip-to-mute mic, and USB wired connection, it's optimized for PC gaming.

Grab this Sony headset at this special price before the main sale begins. Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your gaming experience with this great brand headset.

Specifications Sound Technology 360 Spatial Sound for immersive audio Mic Flip-to-mute for easy control Connection USB wired connection Type Over-ear for comfort

The HyperX Cloud II wired gaming headset is now part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, offering a massive 61% off. With Active Noise Cancellation, 7.1 Surround Sound, and a comfortable over ear design, it’s built for serious gamers who demand high quality audio.

Don’t miss the chance to grab the HyperX Cloud II headset at this amazing price before the main sale starts. Enhance your gaming with best in class audio performance.

Specifications Connectivity Wired (PC, PS5, PS4) Audio Technology Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Audio Technology Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Design Over-ear, circumaural, closed back Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4

ZEBRONICS GAMING COMBO

The Zebronics gaming wireless keyboard and mouse combo is now part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, offering a massive 60% off. With 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, up to 4000 DPI, and multicolour LED modes, this combo provides an engaging gaming experience.

Grab this gaming combo at an exceptional price before the main sale starts. Take your gaming to the next level with a setup designed for speed, comfort, and quality.

Specifications Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless Keyboard Material Aluminum body DPI Adjustable up to 4000 DPI LED Modes Multicolor LED lighting

The Kreo Hive 98 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is revealed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, now at 60% off. Featuring 98 keys, per key RGB lighting, and hot swappable switches, it’s designed for gamers who want a responsive and customisable setup.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer before the main sale kicks off. Upgrade your gaming setup with the Kreo Hive 98 and take your gameplay to new heights at a fantastic price.

Specifications Lighting Per-key RGB backlighting Switches Hot-swappable mechanical switches Keys 98 full-size keys Connectivity Wired

LOGITECH G431 HEADSET

The Logitech G431 over ear headphones are now available at 50% discount as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals. With 7.1 surround sound, DTS X 2.0, and 50 mm audio drivers, these headphones offer exceptional sound quality for gaming.

This deal won’t last long. Grab the Logitech G431 before the main sale begins and upgrade your gaming setup with clear sound and a flip to mute mic at a great price that suits you.

Specifications Sound Technology 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0 Audio Drivers 50mm for clear sound Connectivity USB and 3.5mm jack Microphone Type Noise canceling mic

QHD GAMING MONITOR

The LG Ultragear 32 inch curved gaming monitor is now revealed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early countdown deals, offering a 31% discount.

With a 1000R curve, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, it delivers an exceptional gaming experience, providing sharp, responsive visuals that keep up with even the fastest paced action. Take your gaming to the next level with a display designed for ultimate performance.

Specifications Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh Rate 180Hz Technology AMD FreeSync, HDR10 Connectivity HDMI x2, DisplayPort

